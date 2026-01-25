Quickteller Travel Secures IATA Certification, Elevates Africa’s Digital Travel Experience

Quickteller Travel, the travel and tourism service powered by Interswitch, has officially received certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a milestone that places the brand among a global network of trusted and accredited travel service providers.

The IATA accreditation reinforces Quickteller Travel’s operational credibility, compliance standards, and ability to deliver secure, efficient, and globally recognised travel services. It also strengthens the platform’s positioning as a reliable partner for airline bookings, corporate travel management, and end-to-end travel solutions across Africa and beyond.

This achievement comes at a time when Africa’s travel and tourism sector is experiencing renewed growth, driven by increased business travel, regional connectivity, and digital adoption. With IATA certification, Quickteller Travel is poised to offer individuals, SMEs, corporate organisations, airlines, and other travel stakeholders a seamless digital experience, supported by Interswitch’s trusted payment infrastructure.

Commenting on the certification, Nnenna Ajanwachuku, Vice President, Transport Ecosystem, Interswitch, said:

“The IATA certification is a strong validation of Quickteller Travel’s operational standards, governance, and commitment to excellence. It enhances trust for travelers, corporate partners, and global airline stakeholders who rely on accredited platforms for secure and transparent travel transactions. For Interswitch, this milestone reinforces our mission to build technology-led solutions that unlock access, simplify commerce, and connect Africa to the global economy.”

Ajanwachuku added that the approval would enable Quickteller Travel to deepen partnerships with airlines and travel service providers while offering customers greater confidence, choice, and value.

“Quickteller Travel is not just a booking platform; it is part of an ecosystem designed to make travel more accessible, reliable, and digitally enabled for Africans. Powered by Interswitch’s heritage of trust and innovation, we are building a platform that meets global standards while responding to local travel needs,” she said.

Integrated into the broader Quickteller and Interswitch ecosystem, Quickteller Travel combines global accreditation with local insight, offering African travellers and businesses a secure, seamless, and digitally empowered experience.

With IATA certification, Quickteller Travel is now fully equipped to connect African travellers to global destinations, support airlines and partners with reliable distribution and settlement, and set a new standard for trusted, digitally enabled travel across the continent.