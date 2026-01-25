NAF Badagry Highlights Unity, Welfare Gains At 2025 Base Socio-Cultural Activities

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reiterated its commitment to personnel welfare, unity, and operational readiness as officers, airmen, their families, and sister security agencies converged on 653 NAF Station, Badagry, on Saturday for the 2025 Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA).

The annual event, attended by senior military officers, traditional rulers, and veterans featured cultural displays, inter-agency participation and a review of welfare and infrastructure improvements, highlighting growing civil–military harmony in the Badagry axis.

Representing the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sule, the Command Regiment Officer, Air Commodore Elisha Bindul, described the programme as a platform for strengthening team spirit and celebrating Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

He said the initiative aligns with the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, to build a highly motivated, professional and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive air power effects in synergy with surface forces for the realisation of national security objectives.

“I am convinced that the first driver of his vision, which is prioritising personnel welfare and wellbeing for improved operational effectiveness, is germane to the sustenance of the conduct of all NAF ops.”

“With the level of participation at this BASA, I have no doubt that NAF personnel in Badagry are willing, able and ready to give their utmost best towards the attainment of the Chief of the Air Staff Vision for the Nigerian Air Force.” He added.

Bindul noted that the level of participation and performances recorded during the event reflected a motivated and cohesive force, adding that the emphasis on welfare across NAF formations was critical to sustaining operational effectiveness, including efforts against terrorism and other forms of criminality.

“ I wish to enjoin every personnel of the Nigerian Air Force in Badagry to throw his weight behind this mandate especially the ongoing war against terrorism in any guise”

Earlier, the Commander, 653 NAF Station, Badagry, Group Captain Humphrey Medugu, highlighted key welfare and infrastructure improvements recorded under his leadership, despite initial challenges.

According to him, “When we assumed command, power supply and the quality of water supply were major challenges. Today, the story has changed, and the impact on personnel wellbeing is evident.”

“This is aptly in accordance with the first key driver of the Chief of the Air Staff Vision for the Nigerian Air Force which is Prioritizing personnel welfare and wellbeing for improved operational efficiency”. He added.

Medugu noted issues relating to electricity, water supply, damaged sewage and other accommodation defects had been substantially addressed through strategic interventions and collaboration with higher headquarters and local stakeholders.

He stressed the link between welfare and operational performance, noting that “a motivated and comfortable force will always give its best in support of national security objectives.”

The commander acknowledged the support of Headquarters Logistics Command, Badagry West Local Council Development Area, the Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, 243 Recce Battalion, 15 Field Engineering Regiment, Naval Forward Operating Base and other partners for their supports to the base.

Highlights of the socio-cultural activities included a keenly contested tug of war among senior non-commissioned officers (SNCOs), as well as colourful cultural performances by the Egun, Yoruba and Hausa groups, which showcased Nigeria’s ethnic diversity.

The programme also featured the presentation of awards to outstanding personnel and the ceremonial sunset, marking the close of the year’s activities.

Participants commended the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force for sustaining initiatives that prioritise welfare, cohesion and professionalism, while reaffirming support for the Service’s efforts to maintain peace and security across the country.