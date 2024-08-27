President Tinubu Appoints New NIA, DSS Heads

President Bola Tinubu has named Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, and Adeola Ajayi the new Director-General of the Department of State Services.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital. According to the statement, the nominations come after the previous leaders of the two agencies resigned.

Mohammed, a seasoned foreign service officer, has had a remarkable career spanning two decades, working in numerous roles and nations such as North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and Libya, according to Ngelale’s statement.

Similarly, Ajayi, the new DSS chief, was said to have risen through the ranks, serving as State Director in several states, including Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi.

Mohammed succeeded Ahmed Abubakar, who resigned from his position as the NIA Director-General on Saturday night, citing family and personal reasons for his resignation.

Abubakar was first appointed DG of the NIA in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who extended his stay in office in December 2021, while Bichi was also appointed DSS DG in 2018 by Buhari.

The statement added, “President Tinubu has charged the new security chiefs to work together to reposition the agencies for better results, tackle security challenges, and enhance collaboration with sister agencies and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“The President has also thanked the outgoing Directors-General for their service to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavours.”