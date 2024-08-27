NGX Investors Makes N36.7bn As OKOMU, ETERNA, OANDO Rally

Equity investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) reported roughly N37 billion in capital appreciation or gain in the local bourse due to buying interest in Eternal, Oando, and others.

Following a poor performance last week, the Nigerian bourse opened trading activity for the new week in the green, with performance indicators up 0.07%.

The stock market’s year-to-date return increased as the All-Share Index added 63.83 basis points to settle at 96,037.28 points, according to Broadstreet statistics.

The market saw increased investor buying appetite across major market sectors, particularly in consumer goods and insurance, which surged by +1.83% and +1.05%, respectively.

According to trading update, market activities ended on a mixed note on Monday. Total volume traded increased by +19.32%, while the total value traded reduced by 15.73%.

In its market update, Atlass Portfolios Limited said approximately 390.51 million units valued at ₦3,884.30 million were transacted across 9,242 deals.

VERITASKAP was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 17.23% of the total volume of trades, followed by JAPAULGOLD (6.13%), FCMB (5.25%), PRESTIGE (5.18%), and CHAMS (4.69%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

ZENITHBANK emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, accounting for 12.97% of the total value traded on the domestic exchange at the beginning of the week.

ETERNA topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent, trailed by OKOMUOIL which gained +9.99%. Other gainers include RTBRISCOE (+9.96%), OANDO (+9.93%), JAPAULGOLD (+9.73%), VERITASKAP (+9.52%), and twenty-two others.

On the bearish side, eighteen stocks depreciated, according to stockbrokers. TRANSPOWER was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -9.99%. Other losers include UCAP (-8.35%), UNILEVER (-5.26%), ACCESSCORP (-4.76%), LIVESTOCK (-2.22%), and TRANSCORP (-1.67%).

Given the trading direction, the market breadth closed positive, recording 28 gainers and 18 losers.

Sectorial performance was healthy as the Consumer Goods index (+1.83%) recorded the highest gain, driven by price appreciation in BUAFOODS (+5.73%).

This was trailed by the Insurance (+1.05%), Oil and Gas (+0.73%), and Industrial Goods (+0.01%) indices owing to the upturn in VERITASKAP (+9.52%), OANDO (+9.93%) and CUTIX (+3.23%), respectively.

Conversely, the Banking (-0.41%) index closed negative, following selloffs in ACCESSCORP (-4.76%). Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange rose by ₦36.67 billion to close at ₦55.17 trillion.