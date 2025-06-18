Police Confirm Pastor Paul Adefarasin Held Prohibited Stun Gun, Not Firearm

The Lagos State Police Command has officially stated that the controversial item seen in a viral video featuring Pastor Paul Adefarasin is a stun gun, not a conventional firearm.

Public attention was drawn earlier this week to a video circulating on social media showing the senior pastor of House on the Rock Church brandishing a gun-like object while driving an unregistered vehicle. The incident raised significant alarm and led to widespread speculation.

According to a formal statement released by the Lagos State Police Command via its verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Pastor Adefarasin voluntarily presented himself at the police headquarters to clarify the situation. Authorities confirmed that he cooperated fully with investigators and provided a cautionary statement.

Following a review and forensic examination of the object in question, police determined that the item was a stun gun — a non-lethal self-defense device categorized as prohibited under Nigerian anti-riot regulations.

The statement emphasized, “Pastor Paul Adefarasin, who turned himself in today at the Lagos State Police Command over a viral video where he was seen holding a gun-like object against another road user, was interrogated and he volunteered a cautionary statement to the police investigators.”

It continued, “What was recovered from him — the object seen in the viral video — is not a lethal weapon or firearm but a stun gun which is a prohibited anti-riot equipment.”

The pastor has since been released on administrative bail as investigations continue. The authorities assured the public that the outcome of the ongoing probe would be transparently communicated upon conclusion.

While stun guns are generally regarded as non-lethal, Nigerian law prohibits civilians from possessing or using them due to their classification under riot control gear. Legal analysts say this may influence the direction of the investigation, depending on whether any other infractions — such as improper vehicle registration — come to light.

The incident has sparked wider debate about civilian access to restricted self-defense devices and the responsibilities of public figures when seen wielding such items in public settings.