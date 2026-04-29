NANS raises alarm over Xenophobic threats, urges FG to protect Nigerian students in South Africa

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

NANS calls for urgent federal intervention over xenophobic threats in South Africa

Nigerian students reportedly facing rising hostility and safety concerns

Group demands diplomatic engagement, emergency support, and evacuation plans

Main Story

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to take immediate and decisive action to protect Nigerian students in South Africa following renewed concerns over xenophobic tensions targeting foreign nationals.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Vice President for External Affairs, Comrade Aneke Kenechukwu, the student body expressed deep concern over what it described as a disturbing resurgence of hostility, particularly against Nigerians living and studying in the country.

Kenechukwu noted that reports of intimidation, harassment, and targeted violence have heightened fear among Nigerian students, many of whom now face uncertainty over their safety and continued stay in South Africa.

Describing the situation as a “national emergency,” NANS urged the Federal Government to activate diplomatic channels and engage South African authorities to secure concrete assurances on the safety of Nigerian citizens.

The association further called for the deployment of monitoring mechanisms to track developments and ensure accountability for acts of xenophobic violence.

What’s Being Said

“Diplomacy remains the most responsible path, but it must be proactive, firm, and result-oriented. Nigerian lives must not be left to bureaucratic delay,” Kenechukwu stated.

He also urged the government to collaborate with Nigerian diplomatic missions and international partners to ensure that affected students receive adequate protection and support.

Support Measures Proposed

NANS outlined a series of urgent interventions, including:

Provision of safe shelters for affected students

Establishment of dedicated emergency hotlines

Financial assistance for displaced individuals

Development of a coordinated evacuation plan for willing returnees

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to respond through diplomatic engagement with South African authorities, amid ongoing concerns about recurring xenophobic attacks that have strained bilateral relations between both countries in recent years.