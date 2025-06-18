FIFA Club World Cup: Manchester City Cruise Past Wydad Casablanca In Club World Cup

Manchester City opened their 2025 Club World Cup campaign with a decisive 2-0 victory over Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca, although their performance was overshadowed by a late red card to Rico Lewis.

The Group G match, hosted at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, saw goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku secure City’s win in a match played under sweltering conditions. However, the dismissal of Lewis in the closing minutes took some gloss off what had otherwise been a commanding display from the English champions.

Foden capitalised on a spilled save from Wydad goalkeeper El Medhi Benabid, converting after Savinho’s deflected cross in the 11th minute. Jeremy Doku added the second just before half-time, volleying home a Foden corner in the 42nd minute after escaping his marker in the box.

Despite the stadium falling short of its 67,000-seat capacity, the 37,446 fans in attendance generated a lively environment, especially from the spirited Wydad supporters draped in red, complete with flags and percussion instruments.

Pep Guardiola opted to test new talents in the opening match, handing first appearances to Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, while star players Erling Haaland and Rodri were benched initially. Still, the newcomers slotted in seamlessly with City’s trademark passing rhythm.

Wydad responded well after conceding early, with Mohamed Moufid and Thembinkosi Lorch linking up dangerously in the final third. Cassius Mailula nearly pulled one back for the Moroccan side, but his close-range strike was denied by Ederson.

After Doku’s second goal, he nearly added a third for City, only for Benabid to make another sharp save. When Guardiola eventually introduced Haaland and Rodri in the 60th minute, the crowd roared in excitement, especially as Haaland danced past two defenders before narrowly missing the target.

The match seemed destined to conclude without controversy until the 88th minute, when Rico Lewis was shown a straight red card for a sliding challenge on Samuel Obeng. Although Lewis won the ball, his follow-through made contact with Obeng’s face, leading the referee to brandish the red — a decision that left Guardiola visibly furious on the touchline.

City now prepare for their next group stage fixture, with Lewis’s availability uncertain due to the disciplinary consequences of his sending-off.