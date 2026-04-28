UAE exits OPEC amid Iran war, dealing blow to producer group

Keypoints

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, that it is withdrawing from OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1.

Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei stated the decision was made independently to align with the country’s future production strategies and was not discussed with Saudi Arabia.

The exit follows rising regional discord over the response to the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has severely constrained Gulf oil exports.

The UAE was the fourth-largest producer in OPEC+; the group’s global market share dropped to 44 per cent in March and is expected to fall further.

Analysts suggest the move is a win for U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-OPEC stance and allows the UAE to capture more market share once the war ends.

Main Story

The structural integrity of the world’s most powerful oil cartel has been shaken. In a shock announcement on Tuesday, the UAE revealed it is quitting OPEC, exposing a deepening rift among Gulf nations as the regional war with Iran drags on.

The decision marks a dramatic shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics, as the UAE, a core member for decades moves to operate as an independent player in the global energy market.

Minister al-Mazrouei framed the exit as a long-term strategic pivot. While the Strait of Hormuz remains a dangerous chokepoint, the UAE is positioning itself to be the world’s premier supplier of low-cost, low-carbon oil once the security situation stabilizes.

By leaving OPEC, the UAE is no longer bound by the production quotas that often favored Saudi interests, allowing it to fully leverage its massive investment in production capacity.

The move also signals a closer alignment with the United States and Israel, as the UAE seeks to bolster its own defense and economic influence outside the traditional Arab-led energy bloc.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the cartel-stability gap; without the UAE, OPEC’s ability to “manage” global oil prices is significantly diminished, which could lead to a more volatile market for both producers and consumers. Authorities must solve the problem of regional-security coordination, as the UAE’s exit reflects a lack of consensus on how to respond to Iranian missile and drone strikes that have targeted Gulf infrastructure.

Furthermore, there is a production-ceiling risk; once the war ends, the UAE may flood the market with cheap barrels to reclaim market share, potentially triggering a price war with its former OPEC allies. To succeed, the remaining OPEC members must find a way to maintain unity with Russia (OPEC+) or face a permanent loss of their influence over the global economy.

What’s Being Said

“This is a policy decision… related to level of production,” stated UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei.

Monica Malik of ADCB noted the exit “opens the door for the UAE to gain global market share” when the war ends.

What’s Next

OPEC and OPEC+ are expected to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the impact of the UAE’s departure on their collective production strategy.

Energy markets are anticipated to brace for increased volatility as the UAE prepares to produce at its full technical capacity starting in May.

The U.S. government is likely to strengthen its energy partnership with the UAE, potentially including new technology transfers for low-carbon extraction.

Regional leaders in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are expected to review their own defense and energy policies in light of the UAE’s “assertive” and independent foreign policy shift.

Bottom Line

The UAE’s exit is a clear signal that the old energy order is crumbling under the weight of the Iran war. By choosing “self-interest” over “group solidarity,” Abu Dhabi is betting that its future lies in being a flexible, independent supplier to the West rather than a disciplined member of a cartel that can no longer guarantee the security of its members.