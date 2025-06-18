CapCut’s New Terms Raise Alarms Over Content Ownership, User Rights

CapCut, the popular video editing app used by many Nigerian skit makers, TikTok influencers, content creators, and small business owners, quietly updated its Terms of Service on June 12, 2025. The new terms could significantly impact how users control and share their content on the platform.

The app, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance (which also owns TikTok), now gives itself broad rights over any content users upload. According to the updated policy, when a user uploads a video, photo, or audio file to CapCut, the company gains extensive permission to use that content globally and indefinitely, without having to seek further approval or offer compensation.

CapCut now has the right to use, modify, adapt, reproduce, create derivative works from, display, publish, transmit, distribute, or store user content. This license is non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable, perpetual, and worldwide in scope.

The terms also state that all uploaded content is considered non-confidential. CapCut is under no obligation to treat any material as private or secure. Users are advised not to upload sensitive or personal material, as CapCut can use or share it freely.

There are also warnings about uploading music. Users are not allowed to post songs or beats unless they hold all necessary rights. Owning only the recording is not enough; users must also have the rights to the underlying composition. Failure to secure these rights could result in legal consequences, for which the user would be held responsible—not CapCut.

Additionally, users must waive certain rights, including the right to approve how their content is used in CapCut’s advertising or promotional materials. The app also removes moral rights, meaning users may not object even if their content is edited or used in a way they dislike.

If there is a legal dispute involving uploaded content, CapCut places full responsibility on the user. The company states that users will be liable for any claims or legal actions arising from content that infringes on someone else’s rights.

CapCut also reserves the right to delete or remove user content at any time, without providing notice or offering any explanation or compensation.

For many Nigerians who use CapCut to produce comedy skits, music videos, promotional content, or monetised social media material, these updates are worth reviewing. Using the app now means accepting that your original work could be used by CapCut and its partners without your involvement or control.

Users are advised to back up their content outside the app and carefully read the full Terms of Service to determine whether they are comfortable continuing to use CapCut under the new conditions.