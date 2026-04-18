Police arrest seven over Otukpo abduction, rescue victims in Benue

Key points

Police arrest seven suspects linked to April 15 abduction in Otukpo, Benue State.

Joint security operation leads to rescue of some victims undergoing medical care.

Authorities debunk claims linking victims to UTME student convoy.

Main story

The Benue State Police Command has arrested seven suspects in connection with the abduction of passengers in Otukpo on April 15, as part of ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity in the area.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Edet Udeme, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Makurdi, noting that the arrests were made during a coordinated joint security operation involving the police and other security agencies.

According to her, the operation targeted Amla Forest and surrounding areas through a search-and-rescue mission, which also led to the successful rescue of some of the abducted victims. She, however, did not disclose the number of those rescued, adding that they are currently receiving medical attention.

The issues

The abduction highlights persistent security challenges in parts of Benue State, particularly along transit routes. The spread of misinformation regarding the identity of the victims also underscores the risks of inaccurate reporting during security incidents.

What’s being said

The police clarified reports suggesting that the victims were part of a convoy transporting students for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), describing the claim as false.

According to Udeme, the victims were passengers on a Makurdi-bound bus and not linked to any organised student movement.

She also quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ifeanyi Emenari, as assuring residents that security agencies are intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining victims and bring perpetrators to justice.

What’s next

Security operatives are expected to continue search-and-rescue operations in the affected areas, while investigations into the arrested suspects are ongoing. Authorities have also called on residents to provide credible intelligence to support security efforts.

Bottom Line

The arrest of seven suspects and rescue of some victims mark progress in addressing the Otukpo abduction, but continued security operations and public cooperation remain crucial to ensuring the safe return of all victims and preventing future incidents.