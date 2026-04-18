Army Chief opens 120 flats and solar borehole for troops in Kaduna

Keypoints

Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shu’aibu , Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has inaugurated four blocks of 120 housing units at Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna.

, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has inaugurated four blocks of at Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna. The project includes a 60,000-litre solar-powered borehole to provide a steady and reliable water supply for soldiers and their families.

to provide a steady and reliable water supply for soldiers and their families. The renovation transformed previously uninhabitable structures that suffered from damaged roofing and poor facilities into modern living spaces.

that suffered from damaged roofing and poor facilities into modern living spaces. This initiative is part of the “Soldier First Culture,” a command philosophy aimed at boosting morale through better living conditions.

a command philosophy aimed at boosting morale through better living conditions. The COAS urged soldiers to take ownership of the new facilities and ensure proper maintenance to encourage future welfare projects.

Main Story

The Nigerian Army is making good on its promise to put “Soldiers First” by handing over renovated housing and modern water facilities to troops in Kaduna.

On Friday, Maj.-Gen. Isa Abdullah, representing the Chief of Army Staff, officially opened 120 newly refurbished flats at Ribadu Cantonment. Before this intervention, many of the buildings were in a deplorable state, with leaking roofs and broken utilities making them unfit for habitation.

Beyond just providing a roof over their heads, the project addresses basic needs with a massive 60,000-litre borehole powered entirely by solar energy.

This ensures that even during power outages, the barracks will have access to clean water. Army leadership believes that by improving the quality of life for personnel at home, they will see a direct increase in operational efficiency and readiness on the field.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the maintenance-culture gap; historically, many barracks projects have fallen back into disrepair due to a lack of consistent upkeep.

Authorities must solve the problem of infrastructure-vandalism, as the COAS explicitly warned beneficiaries to protect the solar panels and plumbing from damage. Furthermore, there is an overcrowding risk; while 120 flats are a significant addition, the demand for decent military housing across Nigeria remains much higher than the current supply. To sustain the “Soldier First” momentum, the Army must ensure that the funding for these renovations is transparently managed and that the 60,000-litre water system is protected from technical failure.

What’s Being Said

“This is a clear demonstration of the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy, which prioritises the welfare of personnel,” stated Maj.-Gen. Isa Abdullah .

. Army leadership noted that “much is expected” from the soldiers in return for these improved conditions, particularly in their dedication to service.

What’s Next

Further welfare interventions are expected to be announced for other barracks across the country as part of the 2026 welfare budget.

are expected to be announced for other barracks across the country as part of the 2026 welfare budget. Regular inspections of the Ribadu Cantonment facilities will likely be conducted to ensure the “maintenance culture” requested by the COAS is being followed.

of the Ribadu Cantonment facilities will likely be conducted to ensure the “maintenance culture” requested by the COAS is being followed. The solar water model used in Kaduna may be replicated in other remote military outposts where national grid electricity is unreliable.

used in Kaduna may be replicated in other remote military outposts where national grid electricity is unreliable. A morale assessment among the 1 Division troops is anticipated to see if the new housing leads to improved performance in ongoing security operations.

Bottom Line

By fixing broken roofs and providing solar-powered water, the Nigerian Army is showing that the welfare of its personnel is a top priority. For the troops at Ribadu Cantonment, these 120 flats represent more than just a place to sleep—they are a sign that their service is valued by the leadership in 2026.