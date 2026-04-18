Nigeria invests $500,000 in West African economic growth center

Keypoints

The Federal Government has committed $500,000 to the third phase of AFRITAC West 2 (AFW2) to improve economic management in the region.

has committed to the third phase of to improve economic management in the region. The agreement was signed on Friday during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington by officials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the IMF.

in Washington by officials from the and the IMF. AFRITAC West 2 , based in Ghana, provides technical training to six countries : Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Liberia, and Cabo Verde.

, based in Ghana, provides technical training to : Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Liberia, and Cabo Verde. The funds will support programs that promote macroeconomic stability , better public finance management, and stronger supervision of the financial sector.

, better public finance management, and stronger supervision of the financial sector. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso stated that the investment is focused on building institutions and investing in the “human capital” needed for a stable economy.

Main Story

Nigeria is stepping up its role as a regional economic leader by providing half a million dollars to a key IMF-supported training hub. At the ongoing Spring Meetings in Washington, Nigeria formalized its support for the third phase of the African Regional Technical Assistance Centre (AFRITAC West 2).

This center acts as a high-level “school” for economic policy, helping government officials across West Africa learn how to manage national budgets, stabilize currencies, and supervise banks more effectively.

IMF officials, including Catriona Purfield and Montfort Mlachila, praised the move as a sign that Nigeria is dedicated to making West African institutions stronger.

By funding this center, Nigeria is not just helping itself but also ensuring that neighboring economies—like Ghana and Sierra Leone—have the skilled personnel needed to keep the entire region’s economy on track. Governor Olayemi Cardoso emphasized that this partnership is a long-term commitment to “consolidating gains” made in financial reforms over the past few years.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the technical-skills gap; many economic institutions in West Africa struggle with outdated methods for managing public debt and tax collection.

Authorities must solve the problem of institutional sustainability, which is why Nigeria’s $500,000 contribution is critical for keeping the center’s programs running without relying solely on outside donors.

Furthermore, there is a regional-contagion risk; if a neighboring country’s economy fails due to poor management, it can negatively impact Nigeria’s trade and security. To succeed, the AFW2 program must ensure that the training provided is practical and can be quickly put to use in real-world situations, especially as countries deal with the fallout from global wars and high fuel prices.

What’s Being Said

“This is a strategic investment in human capital and policy expertise across participating countries,” stated Catriona Purfield of the IMF.

of the IMF. Olayemi Cardoso , CBN Governor, reaffirmed that Nigeria is focused on “investing in people” to strengthen the backbone of the economy.

, CBN Governor, reaffirmed that Nigeria is focused on “investing in people” to strengthen the backbone of the economy. Montfort Mlachila of the IMF’s African Department noted that the contribution shows Nigeria’s “appreciation of the programme’s benefits.”

What’s Next

Phase III programs of AFRITAC West 2 are expected to roll out new training sessions for Nigerian and West African budget officers later in 2026.

of AFRITAC West 2 are expected to roll out new training sessions for Nigerian and West African budget officers later in 2026. Technical assistance missions will likely visit Abuja and Lagos to help the CBN and Ministry of Finance refine their latest financial sector supervision tools.

will likely visit Abuja and Lagos to help the CBN and Ministry of Finance refine their latest financial sector supervision tools. A progress review is anticipated at the next IMF/World Bank meeting to see how the $500,000 has improved policy-making in the six participating nations.

is anticipated at the next IMF/World Bank meeting to see how the $500,000 has improved policy-making in the six participating nations. Digital finance training is expected to be a major part of the new phase, helping regional banks handle the rise of fintech and digital currencies.

Bottom Line

By putting money into AFRITAC West 2, Nigeria is helping to build a more professional and stable economic neighborhood. It is a calculated move that proves that for Nigeria to thrive, the rest of West Africa must also have the tools to manage its money wisely.