Pipeline security firm claims 96% Oil output in Niger Delta

Key points

Abili Integrated Services Limited claims up to 96% oil production in areas under its surveillance.

Firm denies allegations of complicity in oil sabotage and pipeline vandalism.

Calls for transparency and fairness in oil infrastructure security contracts.

Main story

A private oil pipeline surveillance firm, Abili Integrated Services Limited, has claimed that operations under its coverage in the Niger Delta have consistently delivered up to 96 per cent oil production.

The company made the assertion while responding to allegations of incompetence and complicity in oil sabotage, insisting that its track record demonstrates operational efficiency and integrity.

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, the Managing Director, Brown Edoghotu, dismissed claims linking him to pipeline vandalism, stating that his presence at a widely circulated oil spill scene was strictly in the line of duty.

According to him, the firm was contracted in 2021 by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (now Oando) to provide security for oil facilities across 12 local government areas in Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo, and Delta states.

“These are not mere claims; they are verifiable operational results. At Abili Integrated Services Limited, we stand by integrity, performance and accountability. We believe that results, not rhetoric, should determine credibility,” Edoghotu said.

The issues

The claims come amid ongoing scrutiny of pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta, where oil theft and vandalism continue to impact national production levels.

Competition among private security contractors has also intensified, raising concerns over allegations, counterclaims, and transparency in contract awards.

What’s being said

Edoghotu alleged that a video presented during a National Assembly roundtable by Tantita Security Services Limited misrepresented him, suggesting involvement in illegal activities.

He clarified that the incident referenced occurred in September 2022 in Ahoada West, Rivers State, where he was present alongside security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, as part of an official assessment operation.

He further noted that former NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, had visited the site during efforts to dismantle an illegal refining camp.

The firm accused unnamed operators of attempting to monopolise surveillance contracts through false claims and reputational attacks.

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to continue engagements on improving transparency and accountability in pipeline security operations.

There may also be increased scrutiny of performance claims and contractual arrangements within the oil sector.

Bottom line

While Abili Integrated Services touts strong operational performance, its claims highlight ongoing tensions and competition within Nigeria’s pipeline security landscape, underscoring the need for transparency and credible oversight.