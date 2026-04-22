Namibia urges global oil firms to open supply chains to local businesses

Keypoints

Namibia’s Minister of Industries, Mines, and Energy, Modestus Amutse, called for international oil operators to integrate local firms into their supply chains.

The appeal was made during the inaugural National Upstream Oil and Gas Local Suppliers’ Workshop on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Windhoek.

The government aims to prepare Namibian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for the petroleum sector ahead of “first oil,” targeted for 2029 or 2030.

A central focus is on transparency in procurement, mentorship, and improving access to capital for domestic entrepreneurs.

The workshop was organized by the Petroleum Training and Education Fund (PetroFund) to bridge the gap between global standards and local capacity.

Main Story

Namibia is moving aggressively to ensure its massive offshore oil discoveries translate into domestic economic wealth. At a high-level workshop in Windhoek on Tuesday, Minister Modestus Amutse told international oil majors and service providers that they must “fully embrace” the responsibility of sharing procurement processes and technical standards with local firms.

This push for local content comes as the country transitions from a frontier exploration phase to a full-scale industrial development phase, primarily within the prolific Orange Basin.

The government’s strategy is to integrate Namibian businesses into the value chain long before production begins.

By encouraging global leaders in drilling and engineering to offer mentorship and clear tendering requirements, Namibia hopes to turn its micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into a competitive backbone for the industry.

Amutse emphasized that while the sector is capital-intensive, the role of local businesses is “indispensable” for inclusive growth and national capability development.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the capital-intensity barrier; local firms often struggle to meet the high financial requirements and rigorous international certifications needed to bid on multi-billion dollar offshore projects. Authorities must solve the problem of technical-readiness friction, as many Namibian SMEs lack the specialized training and equipment required for deepwater operations.

Furthermore, there is a policy-enforcement risk; while a new Upstream Local Content Policy was recently approved in principle by the Cabinet, the government must ensure it creates a “bankable” environment that encourages foreign investment rather than scaring it away with overly rigid mandates. To succeed, financial institutions in Namibia must create tailored funding mechanisms that allow local entrepreneurs to scale their operations to meet global energy demands.

What’s Being Said

“I urge our entrepreneurs, managers, and technical teams to fully embrace this learning opportunity… now is the moment to grasp how to participate meaningfully,” stated Minister Modestus Amutse.

Nillian Mulemi of PetroFund noted that the upstream developments represent “not only an economic opportunity but a national responsibility” to share benefits broadly.

What’s Next

The National Upstream Oil and Gas Local Suppliers’ Workshop will continue in Windhoek through Wednesday, April 22, before a second session is held in Walvis Bay in August 2026.

International operators like Chevron and TotalEnergies are expected to present detailed “scopes of work” and tendering requirements to local businesses later this year.

The Petroleum Exploration and Production Amendment Bill is currently before the Namibian Parliament, aimed at providing the regulatory clarity needed for “first oil” by 2029.

A major Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Venus project is anticipated later in 2026, which will likely trigger a surge in local procurement opportunities.

Bottom Line

Namibia is determined not to let its oil boom become an “enclave economy.” By forcing the conversation on local content years before the first barrel is pumped, the government is attempting to build a sustainable industrial ecosystem where Namibian workers and businesses are partners, not just spectators.