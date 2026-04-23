Nigeria launches subscriber compensation era as NCC orders airtime refunds

Key points

Nigeria introduces automatic airtime compensation for telecom service failures.

Refunds will be issued to affected subscribers based on verified service quality lapses.

Policy aims to strengthen accountability among telecom operators and protect consumers.

Main story

Nigeria has officially entered a new phase of consumer protection in the telecommunications sector, as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) commenced the implementation of a subscriber compensation framework that mandates airtime refunds for service failures.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, announced the development during a media interaction with journalists in Lagos on Thursday, describing it as the beginning of a “Subscriber Compensation Era.”

Maida said the initiative is designed to enhance transparency and accountability among telecom operators, ensuring that consumers receive value for services paid for.

Providing further details, the NCC Director of Technical Services, Edoyemi Ogor, explained that compensation would be issued in the form of airtime refunds to affected subscribers.

He disclosed that subscribers would begin receiving SMS notifications outlining how the refunded airtime would be credited, with compensation proportional to the level of service disruption experienced and the affected location.

The directive follows a comprehensive monitoring of telecom operators’ Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) between November 2025 and January 2026 to assess compliance with Quality of Service standards.

Industry data indicates that Nigeria had approximately 184 million active telecom subscribers as of February, with a teledensity of about 85 per cent.

The issues

Persistent complaints about poor network quality, including dropped calls, slow data speeds, and unreliable SMS delivery, have long plagued Nigeria’s telecom sector. The absence of direct consumer compensation has further eroded trust between subscribers and service providers.

What’s being said

The NCC clarified that the compensation framework applies specifically to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that fail to meet established Quality of Service benchmarks. A similar mechanism is already operational for Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

According to the Commission, compensation will cover service disruptions affecting voice calls, data usage, and SMS services.

Eligible subscribers must have experienced poor network service within designated Local Government Areas and must have carried out at least one revenue-generating activity—such as a billed call, SMS, or data session—during the affected period.

Importantly, the NCC emphasised that the process is fully automated, with no application required from subscribers.

“Operators are mandated to identify affected subscribers and compensate them directly,” the Commission stated.

However, it noted that only significant service failures that fall below regulatory thresholds will qualify, excluding minor or quickly resolved interruptions.

What’s next

Telecom operators are expected to begin immediate implementation of the directive, with regulatory oversight likely to intensify to ensure compliance. The NCC may also refine the framework over time based on industry performance and consumer feedback.

Bottom line

The introduction of automatic airtime refunds marks a major shift in Nigeria’s telecom regulation, placing consumer rights at the centre of service delivery and compelling operators to prioritise network quality.