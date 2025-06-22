Phoenix Suns Trade Kevin Durant To Houston Rockets In Major Deal Involving Generational Talents

In a blockbuster deal that brings an end to weeks of mounting speculation, the Phoenix Suns have officially traded NBA superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. The high-profile trade, finalized in principle but pending formal league approval, sends Durant to Houston in exchange for young guard Jalen Green, veteran forward Dillon Brooks, and a substantial collection of draft capital.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the transaction won’t be made official until July 6 due to timing restrictions tied to Green’s rookie-scale extension, which was signed last October. The deal also includes the Rockets’ No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, as well as five future second-round draft selections that will reportedly extend through the year 2032, as first reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Durant, 36, had previously narrowed his list of preferred trade destinations down to a final three, with Houston among them. Reports from ESPN’s Shams Charania indicated that the Suns were engaged in serious discussions with both the Rockets and the Miami Heat over the weekend, before ultimately finalizing the deal with Houston on Sunday morning.

The former MVP and 15-time All-Star learned of the completed trade while appearing live at the Fanatics Fest event in New York City.

“Joining the Houston Rockets is something I’m excited about,” Durant said. “It’s been a wild couple of weeks, but I’m relieved it’s done now.”

He confirmed that the Suns had allowed him input into the trade process. “They asked me where I’d prefer to land, and I gave them my list. Now, here we are,” Durant added.

Rockets Rebuild Accelerates With Durant’s Arrival

Durant becomes the latest marquee addition to a Rockets roster already loaded with promising young talent, including Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün. With Green and Brooks heading to Phoenix, Durant will take on a veteran leadership role on a team expected to make a serious push into playoff territory in the 2025-26 season.

This latest trade officially ends Durant’s tenure with the Suns, which began in February 2023 when Phoenix acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal that cost them Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four first-round draft picks.

Durant’s Stint in Phoenix: What Went Wrong?

Phoenix’s initial vision had been to pair Durant with franchise cornerstone Devin Booker in hopes of competing for a championship in the Western Conference. However, that dream never materialized. After recovering from a knee injury just in time for the 2023 postseason, Durant helped the Suns reach the second round, defeating the LA Clippers before falling to the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

That run would mark the pinnacle of Durant’s stint in Arizona.

During the 2023-24 regular season — Durant’s only full campaign with the team — the Suns finished with a solid 49-33 record and clinched the sixth seed in the West. Despite Durant playing in 75 games and producing elite numbers, Phoenix was swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A Disappointing Follow-Up Season and a Coaching Change

In 2024-25, the Suns’ performance sharply declined, finishing the season with a 36-46 record — good for 11th in the West and outside of playoff contention. That disappointing campaign led to the dismissal of head coach Mike Budenholzer after just one season at the helm.

Following Budenholzer’s exit, reports emerged that Phoenix would collaborate with Durant to find a suitable new destination. The Rockets, seen as an up-and-coming team looking to inject veteran experience, emerged as a fitting landing spot.

Durant’s Game Still Commands Respect

Though no longer in his MVP years, Durant remains one of the league’s most consistent and lethal scorers. During the 2024-25 season, he posted averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. His shooting splits were stellar: 52.7% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc.

Durant earned his 15th All-Star selection this past season and attracted interest from several championship contenders, including the Timberwolves and Heat, before ultimately being dealt to Houston.

A Shifting Landscape in the Western Conference

Durant’s move is the latest in a series of major shakeups reshaping the Western Conference. This season alone has seen Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis team up, De’Aaron Fox shipped to the San Antonio Spurs, and Jimmy Butler traded to the Golden State Warriors.

As the league heads into another turbulent offseason, Durant’s relocation to Houston could mark the beginning of a new era for both franchises.