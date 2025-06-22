US Bombs Iran: Trump Declares Operational Airstrikes On Iran’s Nuclear Facilities “Very Successful”

In a significant escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, former U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that American military forces executed precision airstrikes targeting three major nuclear facilities within Iran. The sites—located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—were struck in what Trump described as a “very successful” operation.

Announcing the mission via social media on Sunday morning, Trump stated, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. There is not another military in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace.”

The surprise operation signifies direct American military engagement alongside Israel’s ongoing offensive, now entering its second week, aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Trump labeled the airstrikes a “historic moment” and announced plans to deliver a formal address to the nation.

He further cautioned Tehran, asserting that Iran must “embrace peace” or face the possibility of additional military action.

Meanwhile, Iranian government-affiliated media, including the Tasnim News Agency, have confirmed the airstrikes, reporting that nuclear-related facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were impacted by what officials described as “enemy airstrikes.” Local authorities in the affected areas, including Qom Province crisis management spokesperson Morteza Haydari, acknowledged that the Fordow facility had sustained damage. Similarly, Akbar Salehi, a senior figure in Isfahan, confirmed hits near sensitive nuclear installations.

The airstrikes took place despite repeated public warnings from Iranian leadership. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had previously declared that any American military action would bring about “irreparable damage.” Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also issued stern cautions, stating that any U.S. involvement would lead to “an all-out war in the region.”

This latest development underscores the volatile dynamics unfolding across the region, with Washington’s intervention signaling a potentially broader conflict if diplomatic avenues remain closed.