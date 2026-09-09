ACCI proposes ‘Operation No Idle Land’ to boost food production

Key Points

• ACCI proposes a national framework to promote productive use of underutilised land.

• The chamber wants government to support agriculture with finance, infrastructure, security, technology and market access.

• It calls for a national stakeholders’ summit to establish a legally sound framework for productive land use.

Main Story

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has called on the Federal Government to introduce a national policy encouraging the productive use of underutilised land for agriculture, agribusiness and other approved economic activities.

Dr Olasetemi Thompson, Vice President, Agriculture, ACCI, made the proposal in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja.

Thompson proposed an initiative known as “Operation No Idle Land”, which he said should provide a national framework for bringing underutilised land into productive economic use.

He said Nigeria had significant agricultural potential because of its arable land, favourable climate and large youthful population. However, he noted that access to land alone would not be enough to increase food production without financing, infrastructure, technology, security, knowledge and reliable markets.

Under the proposed framework, landowners could be encouraged to cultivate their properties or lease unused land to farmers, cooperatives and investors. Organised agricultural schemes could also bring together land, capital, technology and market access to improve productivity and develop stronger agricultural value chains.

Thompson stressed that any government action on land must comply with constitutional and statutory provisions, while protecting legitimate property rights and ensuring due process.

He also proposed a national digital land audit and mapping exercise to identify underutilised land and provide information for investment and development planning.

The ACCI official recommended the creation of land banks and agricultural clusters where farmers, cooperatives, investors and agro processors could operate within integrated production systems.

He said priority areas for government intervention should include agricultural finance, irrigation, mechanisation, improved seeds, fertiliser, extension services, research, training and technology adoption.

Infrastructure for storage, processing and rural transportation should also receive attention, while stronger security around farming communities, agricultural investments and supply routes would be necessary to sustain production.

The Issues

The proposal addresses the gap between Nigeria’s available agricultural land and its capacity to turn that land into sustained food production and economic activity.

ACCI’s position is that productive land use depends on more than making land available. Farmers and investors also require financing, infrastructure, technical support, security and access to markets.

The chamber also sees organised production systems as a way to connect landowners, farmers, investors and agro processors while improving agricultural value chains.

It further proposes deliberate measures to increase the participation of young people and women by improving their access to land, finance, technology, training and markets.

What’s Being Said

“Organised agricultural schemes could also aggregate land, capital, technology and market access to improve productivity and strengthen value chains.” – Dr Olasetemi Thompson

“Farmers and investors require financing, infrastructure, technical support, security and access to markets.” – Dr Olasetemi Thompson

What’s Next

ACCI wants the Federal Government to convene a national stakeholders’ summit involving federal, state and local governments, farmers, investors, financial institutions, research bodies and development partners.

The proposed summit would develop a practical and legally sound framework for productive land use and food security.

ACCI also wants the programme to be monitored against measurable targets, including hectares cultivated, food output, jobs created, investment attracted and reductions in post harvest losses.

Bottom Line

ACCI wants Nigeria to move beyond land availability by creating systems that bring underutilised land, finance, technology and markets together to increase food production and create jobs.