PDP Holds Buhari’s Administration Responsible for Canceled GE $2.8 billion rRailway Project

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari administration has caused the country another huge economic setback following the withdrawal of General Electric (GE) from a $2.8 billion railway concession deal due to the harsh economic policies of his administration.

The main opposition party said Buhari administration is the major economic challenge facing Nigeria as a country, stressing that the country has continued to reel under the administration characterised by economic stagnation, high inflation, soaring unemployment and harsh regulatory regime that scare away investors.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, urged Nigerians to dismiss the Next Level mantra introduced as Buhari’s 2019 slogan, saying that the President has failed to deliver on his 2015 electioneering campaign promises.

He said from all indications, it is clear that there is no way the country’s economy could survive if the Buhari administration is allowed to be on the saddle for another four year.