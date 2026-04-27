More than 100 women displaced every hour: Inside South Sudan’s deepening humanitarian crisis

By all measurable indicators, the humanitarian situation in South Sudan is deteriorating at an alarming pace, yet behind the statistics lies a more troubling reality: the disproportionate burden borne by women and girls.

During a five-day mission to the conflict-affected country, Anna Mutavati, UN Women Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, delivered a stark assessment that underscores both the scale and urgency of the crisis. Since the beginning of the year, an estimated 375,825 people have been displaced by renewed violence. Of this number, nearly 60 per cent—223,641 individuals—are women and girls. That translates to an average of 104 women and girls forced from their homes every hour.

The displacement crisis is most acute in Jonglei State, where approximately 174,197 women and girls have been uprooted. Once fragile communities have been further destabilised by cycles of armed conflict, with entire families fleeing into uncertain and often dangerous conditions.

Beyond displacement, the human cost is increasingly visible in patterns of targeted violence. In March alone, at least 169 people were killed in a single attack in the Ruweng Administrative Area, with women and girls among the victims. Similar incidents in Jonglei and Unity State earlier in the year have reinforced the classification of these regions as epicentres of insecurity.

The breakdown of essential services has further compounded the crisis. In Jonglei State, widespread looting and destruction of health facilities have left thousands without access to medical care. For pregnant women, the implications are particularly severe. With South Sudan already recording one of the highest maternal mortality rates globally, the absence of skilled birth attendants has forced many women to give birth in unsafe conditions, dramatically increasing the risk of death for both mother and child.

Humanitarian needs continue to surge. According to UN Women, approximately 5 million women and girls in South Sudan require urgent humanitarian assistance in 2026. Of these, 2.5 million need specialised services to address gender-based violence—a reflection of a long-standing crisis that predates the current escalation. Even before the latest surge in violence, more than two-thirds of women and girls nationwide reported experiencing some form of gender-based abuse.

Food insecurity has emerged as another critical pressure point. As the annual lean season approaches, coping mechanisms are rapidly eroding. Reports from affected communities indicate that women and girls are resorting to eating wild plants, with some going days without food. Malnutrition rates are already rising, particularly among displaced populations. In such conditions, routine activities such as fetching water or gathering firewood expose women and girls to heightened risks of sexual violence.

The situation is further complicated by regional dynamics. The ongoing conflict in neighbouring Sudan has driven approximately 2.4 million refugees and returnees into South Sudan. This influx adds to the 2.6 million internally displaced persons already within the country, placing immense strain on limited resources and fragile infrastructure.

Despite these challenges, interventions are underway. UN Women, working through local women-led organisations, is delivering critical services ranging from shelter and healthcare to psychosocial and legal support. These efforts also extend to livelihood programmes and protection services aimed at restoring a measure of stability to affected populations.

However, beyond immediate humanitarian relief, there is a growing consensus on the need for structural solutions. Central to this is the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, widely regarded as a cornerstone for sustainable peace. A key provision within this framework is the minimum 35 per cent quota for women’s representation in governance; a target that advocates argue is critical for inclusive decision-making and durable conflict resolution.

Evidence continues to support the role of women in peacebuilding. Studies across multiple conflict zones have shown that peace agreements are significantly more likely to endure when women are actively involved in negotiation and implementation processes. In South Sudan, where cycles of violence have repeatedly undermined progress, this inclusion is not merely aspirational—it is strategic.

Looking ahead to the 2026 elections, the stakes are high. Stakeholders, including UN Women, are calling for a credible, inclusive and transparent electoral roadmap that ensures women’s full and meaningful participation at every stage. This includes not only representation as voters, but as candidates, policymakers and peace negotiators.

Ultimately, the crisis in South Sudan is not defined solely by numbers, but by the lived realities they represent. Each statistic, whether displacement figures, mortality rates or food insecurity levels; points to a deeper structural vulnerability. Addressing these challenges will require not only sustained humanitarian intervention but also political will, inclusive governance, and a renewed commitment to peace.

Until then, the displacement of more than 100 women and girls every hour remains not just a statistic, but a stark reminder of a crisis still unfolding.