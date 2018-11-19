Femi Falana Disputes US, UK Position on MTN’s $8.1 billion Fine

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and President, People’s Alternative Front, Mr. Femi Falana has faulted the position of the United Kingdom and United States on the $8.1 billion fine imposed on MTN Nigeria by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its alleged roles in illegal dividend repatriation and other contravention of Nigeria’ s financial regulations.

The British and American governments had criticised the fine on the ground that it would scare MTN and other core investors from investing in Nigeria.

Speaking through John Bray, US Consul General, and Laura Beaufils, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, both countries said that foreign investors were discouraged by issues faced by MTN in recent times. They even alleged that some foreign investors had already taken their invesments to neighbouring countries.

Both envoys were reported to have spoken on the sideline at the just concluded 2018 International Investment Conference organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce as part of the activities marking the 2018 Lagos InternationalTrade Fair, which held in Lagos.

According to Bray, “Apparently things are being resolved, but once you make an announcement like that, there are probably guys sitting back there and waiting to get on the plane and fly back to the JFK and say, I am not investing again. So, we just want to get more investors here and part of that is improving the regulatory environment, improving infrastructure and dampening their fears about insecurity.”

Beaufils said: “Of course, investors are interested in regulations, policies and strategies, but ultimately, they look at signals like that and I think that was damaging. I think most people in Nigeria recognise that that was very damaging.

There is a lot that is being done to address that and we are aware of that but sadly, investors also go beyond the headlines of such stories and my key point today is that we have to avoid such rash decisions at all cost in the interest of further investments that are absolutely essential to the economic development of the country, to job creation and to the vision that we all have of an incredibly rich and vibrant Nigeria.”

But contrary to their views and positions, Falana who welcomed the fine as a punitive measure to address financial anomalies in Nigeria, insisted that even the UK and US governments would do same, if there was clear case of infraction like that of MTN, which triggered the fine from the CBN.

According to him, the UK and US governments have, in the last nine years, imposed penalties of over $113 billion on banks and other corporate bodies for committing money laundering offences and for violating financial regulations.