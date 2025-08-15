Oyo LP Alleges INEC Omitted Its By-Election Candidate

The Labour Party in Oyo State has raised concerns that the Independent National Electoral Commission has failed to include its candidate’s name on the list of contestants for the August 16 Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election.

State party chairman, Sadiq Atayese, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that the omission has hurt public perception of the party’s participation and affected its campaign activities.

He said the party has approached the court to compel INEC to list its candidate and is awaiting a hearing date.

“We have also staged a peaceful protest at the INEC office to register our displeasure. We are still asking INEC to explain the reason for the omission, but there has been no response yet,” Atayese said, describing the situation as frustrating and unfair to constituents.

The Ibadan North seat became vacant following the death of APC lawmaker Hon. Olaide Akinremi in July 2024. Akinremi, who died aged 51, had represented the constituency in the House of Representatives since 2019.