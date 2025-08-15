IGP: Crime Prevention Often Overlooked By Public

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, says the public rarely recognises the Nigeria Police Force’s efforts in preventing crime, despite it being a core responsibility.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday through DIG A. A. Hamza at the maiden joint forensic conference and launch of Fraud Unmasked, a book by Dr. Preal Ogbulu, Egbetokun said much of the work in stopping crime before it happens goes unnoticed.

“For every crime you don’t see happen, a lot of effort is put into it,” he said, stressing that prevention is cheaper, faster, and reduces victimisation. “We are only noticed when crimes occur.”

He praised the book for highlighting the role of forensic science in crime detection and prosecution, aligning with the Police’s constitutional duties under Section 4 of the Nigeria Police Act.

The IGP also emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration, noting recent improvements in synergy among law enforcement bodies.

Dr. Ogbulu, in her remarks, described fraud as a national crisis. “It’s not just a legal issue. It has robbed Nigeria of opportunities. This conference brings experts together to strengthen collaboration in tackling fraud,” she said.