Abu Dhabi, Dubai Emerge Top Wealth Havens For Nigerians

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been identified as the preferred destinations for wealthy Nigerians looking to safeguard their fortunes from economic and political uncertainties, according to the newly released Wealth Report 2025 by Multipolitan.

The report, titled The Taxed Generation, ranks the two UAE cities alongside Singapore as top global choices for long-term wealth preservation, based on their legal stability, predictable governance and resilient infrastructure.

Multipolitan’s Executive Partner for Africa, Chee Okebalama, said high-net-worth Nigerians are increasingly prioritising stability over returns. “We help families gain residency in cities like Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Wellington and Copenhagen that offer governance and readiness for the future.”

Group Head of Market Development, Nicholas Michael, noted that location is now as important as portfolio mix. “The UAE and Singapore aren’t just attracting capital; they’re protecting it through fiscal prudence and stable governance,” he said.

The report also listed five other Gulf cities – Manama, Doha, Kuwait City, Riyadh and Muscat – among the world’s top 20 destinations for wealth protection.