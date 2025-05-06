Over 8,000 Terrorists, Bandits Neutralised in 2024 – Defence Minister

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has disclosed that more than 8,000 terrorists and bandits were neutralised across Nigeria in 2024, under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister made the statement while assessing the performance of the current administration, highlighting significant strides made in national security and defence. According to a release issued on Monday by Patience Ituke on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Defence, Matawalle attributed the gains to renewed operational strategies and a focused leadership approach championed by the Tinubu administration.

“In addition to the neutralisation of over 8,000 terrorists and bandits, over 11,600 criminal suspects were apprehended, and more than 10,000 illegal firearms were recovered from various theatres of operation across the country,” the statement noted.

Dr. Matawalle further commended President Tinubu for what he described as “transformative reforms” in the security sector, asserting that such efforts are not only restoring stability but also laying the groundwork for potential re-election in 2027.

He also cited the creation of a Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell, which he said has significantly improved strategic coordination among security forces in tackling kidnapping and other forms of organised crime.

Beyond the security landscape, the Minister praised the administration’s broader policy initiatives. He pointed to the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development as a strategic intervention to boost agricultural productivity and reduce food inflation, particularly in the northern region. “The decline in grain prices across the country is a direct result of the government’s targeted agricultural policies,” he said.

On infrastructure, Matawalle noted ongoing road construction projects and upgrades to the national transportation network as critical enablers of economic growth, especially in underserved and rural areas.

“President Tinubu’s reform-driven leadership is driving meaningful progress across multiple sectors. These achievements, particularly in security, agriculture, and infrastructure, reflect a government focused on sustainable national development,” the statement added.

While Dr. Matawalle expressed optimism about the President’s trajectory, including the possibility of a second term, he noted that continued success would depend on the administration’s ability to maintain momentum and deliver on key policy promises.