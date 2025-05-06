Kaduna To Commence Airlift Of 2025 Hajj Pilgrims On May 14

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has announced that the airlift of intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise will commence on Tuesday, May 14.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Agency, Malam Salihu Abubakar, in a statement issued by the Agency’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi, in Kaduna.

According to Abubakar, a total of 4,060 pilgrims from Kaduna State are expected to participate in this year’s pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He added that UMZA Airline has been designated as the official carrier for the airlift operation.

He further stated that all pilgrims would undergo comprehensive medical screening at the Hajj Transit Camp in Mando, in line with mandatory pre-departure protocols.

“In compliance with international and Saudi Arabian health regulations, all female pilgrims will be required to undergo pregnancy tests before departure,” Abubakar noted.

The Executive Chairman urged all intending pilgrims to comply strictly with the guidelines issued by the Saudi authorities, stressing the need for discipline, cooperation, and adherence to safety measures throughout the pilgrimage.

He assured that the Agency remains fully committed to facilitating a smooth and spiritually rewarding Hajj experience for all participants.

Abubakar also appreciated the cooperation of all stakeholders and called on members of the public to support the pilgrims with prayers for a successful and safe journey.