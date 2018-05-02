Osun State Seals OAU over N1.8bn Tax Debt

Officials of the Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) on Wednesday sealed the Administrative Bock of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, over a N1.8 billion tax debt.

The officials who came with policemen and NSCDC personnel, put the gates of the block under lock and key after obtaining a court order.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, told newsmen that the state government and the university had an agreement which the institution was complying with.

Mr. Olarewaju said that the university, being a federal institution, was committed to paying up the tax debt owed the state.

The spokesman, who appealed to the state government to give the university a respite, however, said fresh students just beginning their week of orientation were not affected as only the Administrative Block was sealed and not their departments.

According to Mr. Olarewaju, the management of OAU is law abiding and will ensure prompt payment of its tax debt