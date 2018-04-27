Osun Govt Initiates Family Court Assessors To Defend Children

Osun State Government has inaugurated Family Court Assessors to defend the rights of innocent children.

Osun State Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Hajia Latifah Giwa while performing the inauguration of the assessors stressed the need to harness and explore crises management in the family with a view to attaining harmony in the society as well as protect and defend the rights and interests of the children.

She insisted that children were at the receiving end of whatever crisis that erupt in the family, hence their case should be at the front-burner in every consideration of marital conflict resolution.

Giwa also commended the Governor Rauf Aregbesola for approving fund for the training of the Family Court Assessors with a view to bringing out the best in them.

She advised them to be dedicated and committed to duty and ensure they build a positive working relationship with the Magistrate of the Court, so that, their services can be well received by the public.

In her vote of thanks on behalf of the sworn-in assessors, Mrs. Mobolaji Niniola appreciated the government and the ministry for selecting them and pledged full compliance of the assessors to their roles and policies guiding the Child Rights Law of the State of Osun.

Highlight of the event was the official presentation of the Eleven (11) Assessors to the Commissioner.