Osun 2018: INEC Releases Electoral Guidelines

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially set in motion the electoral process in the forthcoming September 22nd, 2018 governorship election in Osun state with the release of the electoral timetable for political activities.

Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the new Osun state Resident Electoral Commissioner, gave the lineup of activities of the Commission regarding the governorship election in the state.

He disclosed that the timetable was released in line with the provision of Electoral Act.

Mr. Agbaje, in his maiden public address to newsmen, stated that no fewer than 411,438 Permanent Voter’s Card, PVCs, out of 1,407,235 registered voters in 2015, are yet to be collected.

He disclosed that notice of election would be June 23 while commencement of public campaign by political parties has been slated for June 24.

According to him, conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries would be between June 24 and July 23.

He said August 22 would be the last day for the submission of nomination forms by political parties while campaigns would end on September 20.

Mr. Agbaje promised that INEC would ensure a free, fair and transparent election that would be acceptable to the people of the state.

The electoral umpire however urged journalists and other stakeholders to support the commission in its effort to conduct credible election come September 22.

“We have the mandate to provide a level playing ground for all players and we expect in return the cooperation of all stakeholders,” he said.

“To the press, we expect you to join hands with the commission to maintain equity and justice before, during and after the process.

“On our part, we promise to operate an open door policy and ensure the entrenchment of all the core values and standards of INEC with zero tolerance for electoral fraud.