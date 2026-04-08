Lawmaker empowers 1,176 Artisans in Edo, expands livelihood support programme

Key points

1,176 artisans across Etsako Federal Constituency receive tools and vocational support

Beneficiaries trained in trades including hairdressing, farming, mechanics, and welding

Lawmaker pledges continued empowerment initiatives to boost local economy

Main story

No fewer than 1,176 artisans across Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo State have benefitted from a large-scale empowerment programme facilitated by the member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Anamero Dekeri.

The initiative, unveiled in Okpella on Wednesday, provided vocational tools and support to beneficiaries drawn from Etsako East, Etsako West, and Etsako Central Local Government Areas.

Dekeri said the programme was designed to strengthen skills acquisition and improve the economic well-being of constituents engaged in various trades, including hairdressing, farming, mechanics, and welding.

“This is a special intervention to enhance livelihoods and ensure our people are economically empowered,” he said.

The lawmaker emphasised that democratic leadership must translate into tangible benefits for citizens, noting that governance would lose credibility if it failed to positively impact lives.

“I will continue to strive to create opportunities that will make life worth living for our people,” he stated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to representing the interests of the constituency at the National Assembly, adding that his primary focus remains service delivery and equitable access to opportunities.

The issues

Access to economic opportunities and tools remains a major challenge for artisans and small-scale entrepreneurs in many rural and semi-urban communities. Limited capital and equipment often hinder productivity and income generation, making targeted empowerment programmes critical for grassroots development.

What’s being said

Dekeri maintained that his legislative mandate is centred on improving the welfare of his constituents through practical interventions.

“I have no other business at the National Assembly than to serve your interest,” he said, assuring constituents of continued dedication to their needs.

Beneficiaries, who expressed appreciation for the initiative, described the programme as impactful and people-oriented.

“He is not a billboard politician but one who believes in the politics of impact,” some beneficiaries said, adding that his interventions, including support for students’ WAEC examinations, have directly improved lives across the constituency.

What’s next

The lawmaker disclosed that the current initiative is part of a broader empowerment strategy, with another large-scale programme already planned before the end of the year.

Stakeholder engagement across the constituency is also expected to continue to ensure wider reach and sustainability of such interventions.

Bottom line

The empowerment of over 1,000 artisans underscores a growing focus on grassroots economic development, as targeted interventions by public office holders increasingly serve as critical tools for job creation, skills enhancement, and community-level economic growth.