Olu Jacobs dies at 84 after decades in Nigerian film

KEY POINTS

Veteran actor and film executive Olu Jacobs has died at 84.

His son, Olusoji Jacobs, announced his death on Wednesday.

Jacobs had a career spanning theatre, television and film.

He won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in 2007 and received the MFR national honour in 2011.

He co founded the Lufodo Group and Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts with his wife, Joke Silva.

MAIN STORY

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive, Oludotun Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

His son, Olusoji Jacobs, announced his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, describing him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle.

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo.”

The family also appealed to bloggers and social media influencers to respect its privacy as it mourns the veteran actor.

Jacobs was born on July 11, 1942, and built a career across theatre, television and film, becoming one of the most recognisable figures in Nigeria’s acting industry.

He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and appeared in several British television productions before returning to Nigeria, where he later became a prominent figure in Nollywood.

Over the course of his career, Jacobs featured in more than 100 films and earned several industry and national honours.

Among them was the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, which he received in 2007. He was also conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2011.

Beyond acting, Jacobs contributed to the development of Nigeria’s performing arts industry through the Lufodo Group and Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, which he established with his wife, fellow veteran actress Joke Silva.

His death brings to a close a career that extended across several decades and left a significant mark on Nigerian theatre, television and film.

THE ISSUES

Jacobs’ career reflected the development of Nigeria’s entertainment industry across theatre, television and film, with his work extending from British productions to the growth of Nollywood. His contribution went beyond screen appearances through his involvement in the Lufodo Group and Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, which he founded with Joke Silva. His awards and national recognition reflected the breadth of his career, including the 2007 Africa Movie Academy Award and the 2011 MFR honour.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo.” – Olusoji Jacobs

“We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our family’s privacy at this time.” – Olusoji Jacobs

WHAT’S NEXT

The family has asked bloggers and social media influencers to respect its privacy following the announcement of Jacobs’ death.

BOTTOM LINE

Olu Jacobs leaves behind a decades long career spanning theatre, television and film, alongside contributions to Nigeria’s performing arts through the Lufodo Group and academy.