Okorocha Finally Sworn In As Senator

- June 13, 2019
Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, has sworn in Rochas Okorocha, as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, conducted the swearing-in after which Okorocha signed necessary documents.

Okorocha was not inaugurated on Tuesday he was denied his certificate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for harassing the Commission’s returning officer.

A Federal High Court, however, mandated INEC to issue to the certificate of return.

The former governor will represent the Imo West Senatorial District at the red chamber.

