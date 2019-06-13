Manchester United to Face Chelsea in EPL 2019/20 Season Opening Game

Manchester United to Face Chelsea in EPL 2019/20 Season Opening Game

By
- June 13, 2019
- in SPORTS
62
0
Manchester UnitedManchester United to Face Chelsea in EPL 2019/20 Season Opening Game

Manchester United have been drawn to battle Chelsea at Old Trafford, in their first match of the 2019/2020 season, after the English Premier League (EPL) unveiled the fixtures.

United finished sixth last season, while Chelsea ended up in third place.

Other fixtures will see Liverpool host new comers Norwich, Aston Villa travel to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United welcome Arsenal.

Champions Manchester City begin defence of their title at West Ham.

The new EPL season kicks off August 8, 2019.

All the opening day fixtures:
Liverpool vs Norwich
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
West Ham vs Manchester City
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Newcastle vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
Burnley vs Southampton
Leicester City vs Wolves
Watford vs Brighton
Crystal Palace vs Everton

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

NNPC Saves $1.6 billion from Arbitration against Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recorded