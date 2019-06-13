Manchester United to Face Chelsea in EPL 2019/20 Season Opening Game

Manchester United have been drawn to battle Chelsea at Old Trafford, in their first match of the 2019/2020 season, after the English Premier League (EPL) unveiled the fixtures.

United finished sixth last season, while Chelsea ended up in third place.

Other fixtures will see Liverpool host new comers Norwich, Aston Villa travel to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United welcome Arsenal.

Champions Manchester City begin defence of their title at West Ham.

The new EPL season kicks off August 8, 2019.

All the opening day fixtures:

Liverpool vs Norwich

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

West Ham vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Newcastle vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

Burnley vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Wolves

Watford vs Brighton

Crystal Palace vs Everton