Italian Government to Invest in Nigeria’s Transport Sector

The Italian government on Tuesday announced its readiness to invest in Nigeria’s transportation sector.

It also said it would concretise the move to bring Italian companies to Nigeria through the public private partnership platform.

The Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefano Pontesilli, disclosed this when he led a delegation to the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Transportation in Abuja.

He was quoted in a statement issued by the Head, Press and Public Relations, FMOT, Mohammed Idris, as saying, “It is very important for us to have a high calibre of delegation in order to collaborate with the Nigerian government in the area of transportation.”

Pontesilli further stated that the objective of the visit was to collaborate and have good synergy with the Federal Government for effective and efficient transportation system in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, FMOT, Sabiu Zakari, said the government was committed to partnering stakeholders and investors both foreign and local in the transportation sector.

Zakari, who was represented by the Director, Maritime Services, Mallam Galadanchi, said that the need to partner stakeholders, especially foreign investors had become necessary in view of the strategic position of the transportation sector in the economic wellbeing of Nigeria.

“There is tremendous opportunity in the maritime domain, aviation sector and Nigerian railways, therefore, the need for partnership and collaboration with both foreign and local investors in the transportation industry.”

Zakari urged Italian businessmen residing in Nigeria and abroad to utilise the opportunity to invest in Nigeria for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He mentioned that the Nigerian Ports Authority had been under concession, adding that the business of the ports had been conducted on private public partnership where NPA served as a regulatory body.

The permanent secretary then urged the Italian delegation not to hesitate to request for any information or clearance needed to facilitate the bilateral relationship.

