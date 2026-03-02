Okoro rig mobilisation signals growing strength of indigenous energy sector — AMNI CEO

KEY POINTS

AMNI says Okoro Field rig mobilisation marks a major operational milestone.

The company targets a peak output of over 12,000 barrels per day from the field.

Indigenous operators seen as key to Nigeria’s long-term oil production growth.

MAIN STORY

AMNI International Petroleum Development Company has described the mobilisation of a drilling rig to its Okoro Field as a significant milestone that underscores the rising capacity and confidence of indigenous oil and gas operators in Nigeria.

The company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tunde Afolabi, said in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday that the development reflects both the technical competence and capital strength of local industry players.

According to him, the Okoro Field—one of AMNI’s core producing assets—is currently undergoing development aimed at optimising output and improving reservoir management.

He said the company intends to sustain its base production while increasing peak output to more than 12,000 barrels per day through a three-well drilling campaign.

Afolabi noted that the initiative forms part of AMNI’s five-year Strategic Development Plan, which focuses on production optimisation, accelerated oil development and expanded gas commercialisation across its asset portfolio.

Beyond Okoro, he disclosed that the company and its partners maintain a forward asset development pipeline valued at over $2.5 billion, with projected peak production expected to exceed 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

THE ISSUES

Industry analysts say Nigeria’s upstream sector is increasingly reliant on indigenous operators following divestments by international oil companies. The ability of local firms to sustain investment, deploy capital efficiently and maintain operational standards remains critical to national production targets.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Afolabi emphasised that AMNI’s investment reflects disciplined capital deployment rather than symbolic expansion.

He stressed that operational excellence, prudent financial management and long-term value creation remain central to the company’s growth strategy.

He also noted that indigenous companies now play a pivotal role in sustaining production, extending field life and ensuring reinvestment within Nigeria’s domestic economy.

WHAT’S NEXT

The AMNI chief said the company plans to advance development of the Tubu oil field while accelerating gas development projects across its portfolio.

He added that ongoing investments align with the Federal Government’s target of increasing national crude oil production to about three million barrels per day.

BOTTOM LINE

The rig mobilisation at Okoro Field signals renewed investment momentum in Nigeria’s upstream sector and highlights the growing role of indigenous operators in driving production growth and long-term energy sustainability.