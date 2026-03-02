Gulf States, U.S. condemn Iran’s ‘reckless’ missile, drone attacks, reaffirm self-defence

KEY POINTS

Gulf nations and the United States condemn Iran over regional missile and drone strikes.

Attacks described as violations of sovereignty and threats to civilian safety.

Countries reaffirm commitment to collective security and self-defence.

MAIN STORY

The United States and several Gulf countries have strongly condemned what they described as “indiscriminate and reckless” missile and drone attacks allegedly launched by Iran across the region.

In a joint statement released on Sunday by the U.S. Department of State, the governments said the strikes targeted sovereign territories, endangered civilian populations and caused damage to civilian infrastructure.

The Gulf countries involved include Bahrain, Iraq — including the Kurdistan Region — Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The statement described the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and poses a serious threat to regional stability.

THE ISSUES

The latest tensions highlight growing security concerns in the Middle East, where missile and drone warfare has increasingly targeted both military and civilian infrastructure. Observers warn that continued hostilities could escalate into broader regional conflict if diplomatic channels fail.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The countries accused Iran of targeting civilians and states not directly involved in hostilities, describing such actions as reckless and destabilising.

They stressed their unity in defending their citizens, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while reaffirming their right to self-defence under international law.

The joint statement also commended ongoing air and missile defence cooperation among regional partners, noting it helped prevent greater casualties and destruction.

WHAT’S NEXT

Diplomatic observers expect intensified security coordination among Gulf states and their allies, alongside renewed international calls for de-escalation and dialogue to prevent further instability in the region.

BOTTOM LINE

The strong condemnation underscores deepening regional tensions and signals a unified stance by Gulf nations and the United States to counter perceived threats while prioritising collective defence and stability.