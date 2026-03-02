Israel reports Nine killed in Iranian missile strike on Jerusalem

ByBoluwatife Oshadiya| March 2, 2026,

Key Points

Iranian missile strike hits residential building in Beit Shemesh, west Jerusalem

Nine Israelis confirmed dead; 27 injured, including four critically

Attack follows U.S.–Israel strike on Iran that killed senior Iranian leaders

Main Story

Nine Israelis were killed and 27 others injured on Sunday after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beit Shemesh, west Jerusalem, according to Israel’s emergency authorities and local media reports.

The Israeli ambulance service, Magen David Adom (MDA), confirmed the casualty figures, noting that four of the injured are in critical condition. Search and rescue teams remain at the scene as emergency workers continue to comb through debris for possible survivors.

Local newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that several residents are still unaccounted for. Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg told The Times of Israel that approximately 20 residents have not yet been reached following the strike.

“It does not necessarily mean anything happened to them,” Greenberg said, urging caution as rescue operations continue.

The missile attack comes one day after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets, reportedly killing several senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran subsequently announced retaliatory drone and missile operations against Israeli territory.

The exchange marks a significant escalation in hostilities between the two countries. A similar round of attacks in June last year triggered a 12-day conflict before a ceasefire was brokered.Emergency authorities have not yet released details on the type of missile used or whether additional strikes are expected.

What’s Being Said

“Four victims are in critical condition and receiving emergency medical treatment,” MDA said in a statement, confirming the severity of injuries sustained in the blast.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg added: “It does not necessarily mean anything happened to them,” referring to the 20 residents who have not yet been contacted.

Iranian state officials have described the broader missile and drone launches as retaliatory measures following the earlier U.S.–Israeli operation.

What’s Next

Israeli defense officials are expected to provide an operational update within hours

Further Iranian military actions remain possible as tensions escalate

International diplomatic channels are likely to intensify efforts to prevent wider regional conflict

