Guterres backs Obasanjo led efforts as Ethiopia fighting escalates

KEY POINTS

• UN Secretary General António Guterres has backed African Union efforts led by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to ease renewed tensions in northern Ethiopia.

• The UN chief expressed concern over fighting around Tigray and the reported seizure of airports in Mekelle, Axum and Shire.

• He called for de escalation, civilian protection, humanitarian access and renewed negotiations under the Pretoria Agreement.

MAIN STORY

UN Secretary General António Guterres has thrown his support behind renewed African Union diplomatic efforts in Ethiopia as fighting in the northern Tigray region threatens to undermine the peace process that ended the country’s previous war.

In a statement issued through his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation, including the reported seizure and occupation of the airports in Mekelle, Axum and Shire.

The UN said fighting had intensified in and around Tigray, with reports that hostilities were spreading into neighbouring areas. Guterres warned the parties against actions that could lead to a broader and more destructive conflict.

He called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and immediately reduce tensions, while stressing the need to protect civilians and ensure safe and unhindered access for humanitarian organisations.

The UN chief also endorsed the African Union’s efforts to bring the parties back to negotiations, specifically supporting the engagement of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, who serves as the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, has been asked by AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf to urgently re engage the parties as the organisation seeks to prevent further escalation and preserve the peace process.

The AU has called for the immediate cessation of actions that could worsen tensions and urged the parties to resume direct talks under the framework of the Pretoria Agreement.

The agreement, signed in Pretoria on November 2, 2022, ended the two year war between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Obasanjo led the AU mediation effort, alongside former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka.

The peace agreement established a permanent cessation of hostilities and provided for humanitarian access, restoration of essential services, disarmament, reconciliation and political dialogue.

The latest escalation has centred partly on civilian airports in Tigray. The AU said Tigrayan forces seized and occupied the airports in Mekelle, Axum and Shire and detained federal personnel, developments it said were inconsistent with commitments under the Pretoria Agreement.

The renewed violence comes amid broader signs of instability in Ethiopia. Recent reports indicate that armed groups, including the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, have joined a wider opposition alliance challenging the federal government, while fighting has also spread beyond Tigray.

Guterres has therefore urged the parties to abandon military escalation and return to good faith negotiations, with the immediate focus on reducing tensions, protecting civilians and maintaining humanitarian access.

THE ISSUES

The renewed fighting puts the Pretoria Agreement under pressure after the accord brought an end to the major Tigray conflict in 2022. The AU has reaffirmed the agreement as the basis for continued peace, stability and reconciliation in Ethiopia. The seizure of the three civilian airports has disrupted air services and become a major point of concern for regional and international actors. The AU has described the occupation of the facilities as inconsistent with the commitments made under the peace agreement. Civilian protection and humanitarian access are immediate concerns as fighting intensifies and spreads into neighbouring areas. The UN has specifically called for safe and unhindered access for humanitarian partners to people in need.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Secretary General reiterates his support to efforts by the African Union, including the engagement of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, aimed at reducing tensions and re engaging the parties to resume talks in good faith under the framework of the Pretoria Agreement.” – Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General

“The Chairperson calls for utmost restraint and the immediate cessation of all actions that could further escalate tensions.” – Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson, African Union Commission

WHAT’S NEXT

The AU has asked Obasanjo to urgently engage the parties, while the UN is calling for the resumption of negotiations under the Pretoria Agreement. Both organisations are also pressing for de escalation and protection of civilians.

BOTTOM LINE

The UN has backed the AU’s renewed diplomatic intervention as fighting in northern Ethiopia threatens the Pretoria peace framework. Obasanjo is being called upon to re engage the parties as international pressure grows for a return to negotiations.