Angélique Kidjo to become first African musician with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Key Points

Angélique Kidjo will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She will be the first African and Black African musician to receive the honour.

The five-time Grammy winner will be recognised in the Recording category.

Main Story

Beninese music star Angélique Kidjo is set to make history as the first African musician to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Billboard, Kidjo will be honoured in the Recording category during a ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

The recognition will also make her the first Black African to receive a star on the famous Hollywood landmark.

Actor Willem Dafoe and music executive Harvey Mason Jr. are expected to speak at the ceremony celebrating the singer’s achievement.

Kidjo, a five-time Grammy Award winner, has built a global career that extends beyond music into cultural advocacy and humanitarian work.

Throughout her career, she has used her music to promote African culture while supporting various social causes.

Her Hollywood Walk of Fame recognition adds to a long list of international honours and marks another milestone in the growing global recognition of African music and musicians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a public landmark in Los Angeles featuring more than 2,800 terrazzo-and-brass stars embedded along its sidewalks.

The stars recognise individuals and characters for significant achievements in the entertainment industry.

The honour takes the form of a permanent, five-pointed pink and charcoal monument set into the pavement.

The Issues

Kidjo’s recognition highlights the increasing international visibility of African musicians and the influence of African music and culture on the global entertainment industry.

What’s Next

Kidjo is expected to receive the star during Tuesday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, adding the Hollywood Walk of Fame honour to her career achievements.

Bottom Line

Angélique Kidjo is set to become the first African musician to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a significant milestone for the Beninese singer and African music.