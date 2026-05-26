Northern student leaders demand expansion of CNG transport to universities

Keypoints

Student leaders from across Northern Nigeria are demanding the direct deployment of Compressed Natural Gas transportation systems to universities.

High-level declarations occurred during an academic mobility summit organized by the Northern Project Coordination Office.

Institutional testimonials confirmed that the NELFund student scheme has drastically reduced tuition dropout rates for families.

Operational reports verified that the federal clean energy initiative is already active in about 20 universities.

Project executives assured student delegations that additional distribution phases will supply buses and tricycles to federal institutions.

Main Story

Student leaders from tertiary institutions across Northern Nigeria have called for the expansion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered transport systems to universities to address mobility challenges and improve access to academic activities.

They made the call at a summit organised by the Northern Project Coordination Office (NPCO) for student union leaders drawn from tertiary institutions across the northern states.

Speaking at the summit, Mr Aliyu Idris, the Student Union President of the University of Maiduguri, said NELFund had become a major relief for students struggling with school fees and living costs. Idris noted that the intervention had prevented several students from dropping out of school.

To evaluate intermediate campus logistics challenges, student executives revealed that severe internal transport deficits are actively undermining class attendance.

Idris expressed concern over inadequate transportation within the University of Maiduguri, explaining that students face severe difficulties during early morning lecture hours.

Supporting this position, Mr Tasiu Aminu, the President of the Student’s Union Government of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, called for stronger inclusion of tertiary institutions in national interventions, emphasizing that affordability metrics in education must be linked directly to clean transport access.

Furthermore, federal clean energy agencies have responded by detailing the active coverage map of the specialized vehicle distribution project.

Responding to the requests, Mr Ismaeel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG+EV), said the programme was already deploying CNG-powered transport solutions in federal tertiary institutions across the country.

He explained that the initiative is designed to complement ongoing government efforts to ease campus commuting burdens, assuring the student leaders that the structural deployment will expand across the region in rolling phases.

The Issues

Resolving early morning campus transit shortages that cause students to miss core academic lectures.

Expanding the physical supply of specialized alternative fuel buses and tricycles to remote northern tertiary institutions.

Unifying tuition financial relief initiatives with affordable mass transportation schemes to ensure total student retention.

What’s Being Said

Praising the historical impacts of national educational funding tools, University of Maiduguri Student Union President Mr Aliyu Idris stated: “The NELFund has brought hope to many students who believe that higher education is beyond their reach. It has helped in reducing financial burden on parents, especially in a region where many families are recovering.”

Detailing the localized transit crisis hindering his members, he noted: “Our students are suffering because we do not have enough transportation within the university. A lot of students miss lectures, especially early morning lectures.”

Directing an appeal for direct mechanical interventions to visiting project delegates, he added: “We are pleading with the representatives of Pi-CNG+EV to please bring something to us in the Universities, We are in need of support especially in the transport aspect,”

Arguing for a shift in the primary target demographics of national intervention policies, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto SUG President Mr Tasiu Aminu maintained: “I feel like tertiary institutions should also be the target of this initiative, let this initiative also focus on how they are going to provide these kinds of opportunities for students.”

Clarifying the historical timeline and current operational scope of the alternative energy transport rollout, Pi-CNG+EV CEO Mr Ismaeel Ahmed stated: “We have a partnership or rather a school project that we have unleashed since about three years ago, right now we are in about 20 universities.”

Detailing the upcoming vehicle allocation plans for the remaining campuses, he concluded: “We intend to go through all the federal tertiary institutions in Nigeria to give them buses and other tricycles for them to be able to commute between different places and their places of schooling,”

What’s Next

Project managers at Pi-CNG+EV will finalize the vehicle allocation logs for the next phase of campus shuttle distribution.

Student union executives at the University of Maiduguri will submit internal route mapping data to coordinate future bus arrivals.

Administrators within the NPCO will monitor compliance to ensure that clean energy tricycles are deployed directly to intra-campus transit lines.

Bottom Line

Citing severe morning transit shortages that cause students to miss lectures, student union leaders from Northern Nigeria have used an NPCO summit to demand the expansion of clean energy transport, prompting the Pi-CNG+EV initiative to commit to extending its current 20-university bus and tricycle scheme to all federal tertiary institutions.