NSP: ‘Mary Habila’ not listed on registered physiotherapists’ database, urges diligence in public statements

Key Points

The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) says the name “Mary Habila” does not appear on the official database of registered physiotherapists.

The association says its findings followed verification through the appropriate regulatory channels.

NSP urged public officials to exercise due diligence before identifying individuals as members of regulated professions.

The society stressed that professional identity must be established through verifiable regulatory records rather than assumptions or public perception.

It also extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Main Story

The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) has said that the name “Mary Habila,” as publicly stated, does not appear on the official database of registered physiotherapists following verification through the appropriate regulatory channels.

In a statement issued on the matter, the society said the clarification was necessary to protect the integrity of regulated professions and to ensure that public discourse is guided by verified information.

According to the NSP, the development highlights the need for public officials, particularly those occupying the highest levels of government, to exercise due diligence before presenting or associating individuals with regulated professions.

The society noted that public office carries a responsibility to ensure that information presented to Nigerians is accurate, factual and capable of independent verification.

It maintained that professional identity is not determined by public perception or assumption but by recognised regulatory processes that confirm an individual’s qualifications and registration status.

The association added that where questions arise regarding a person’s professional status, they should be resolved through the appropriate regulatory mechanisms rather than speculation or unverified claims.

The Issues

The clarification raises broader concerns about the importance of verifying professional credentials before making official public statements.

For regulated professions such as physiotherapy, inaccurate identification can undermine public confidence in professional regulatory systems, create misinformation and potentially affect the reputation of qualified practitioners.

The development also reinforces the need for public institutions to rely on verified records when communicating matters involving professional qualifications.

What’s Being Said

The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy said:

“Following verification through the appropriate regulatory channels, the name ‘Mary Habila,’ as stated, does not appear on the database of registered physiotherapists.”

The society further stated that:

“Professional identity is not a matter of assumption or public perception; it is a matter of verifiable fact. Where questions arise, they should be resolved through the appropriate regulatory processes, not through speculation or unverified claims.”

It added that the clarification should serve as a reminder that the integrity of regulated professions must be respected and that both the public and professionals deserve factual and accurate representation.

What’s Next

The NSP said it hopes the clarification will guide future discussions on the matter and encourage all stakeholders to prioritise factual verification when making public statements involving regulated professions.

The association also reiterated the importance of safeguarding the credibility of professional regulatory systems through accurate representation and responsible communication.

Bottom Line

While correcting the public record on professional registration, the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy emphasised that the central issue remains the need for accuracy, accountability and respect for professional regulation. It also expressed sympathy to the bereaved family, stressing that the human loss should not be overshadowed by the debate over professional identity.