PTDF aligns specialised institutions with Tinubu’s $1tn economy target

Key points

PTDF says its specialised institutions will support President Bola Tinubu’s goal of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The fund inaugurated a committee to review academic programmes at the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

PTDF says the university and a new skills centre in Port Harcourt will develop high-level and technical manpower for the energy sector.

The fund is aligning training programmes with major national oil and gas projects.

Main story

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) says it is aligning its education and workforce development initiatives with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The Executive Secretary of PTDF, Prof. Shu’aibu Aliyu, stated this on Friday while inaugurating the Academic Programmes Review Committee for the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology in Kaduna.

Aliyu said the fund had established two specialised institutions to meet the changing needs of the global energy industry.

He identified them as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology in Kaduna and the Centre for Skills Development and Training in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the university will focus on postgraduate education, advanced research and innovation, while the Port Harcourt centre will train middle-level technical manpower, including technicians and artisans.

Aliyu said the university, formerly known as the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, had received a licence from the National Universities Commission.

He added that PTDF had introduced a split-site programme that allows students to complete part of their studies in Nigeria and the remainder at partner universities in the United Kingdom and other countries.

The initiative, he said, is intended to reduce foreign exchange spending on overseas education, strengthen local institutions and build globally competitive expertise within Nigeria.

Aliyu also said PTDF was aligning its academic programmes with strategic energy projects, including the AKK Gas Pipeline, the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline, the OB3 Gas Trunkline, Olokola LNG, UTM Floating LNG and several deepwater oil developments.

He urged the review committee to assess the university’s academic programmes, research facilities, digital infrastructure and institutional performance to position it as a globally competitive centre of excellence.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Chairman Mr Umar Ibrahim described the assignment as both a national and continental responsibility, stressing the need for Africa to build its own capacity to develop its petroleum resources.

The issues

Nigeria’s energy sector continues to face shortages of highly skilled professionals despite major investments in oil, gas and energy infrastructure. PTDF’s strategy seeks to reduce dependence on overseas training by strengthening domestic institutions while aligning education with the workforce requirements of strategic national projects.

What’s being said

“The recent presidential announcement to make the centre a university demonstrates the political commitment to fully raise its potential in alignment with the vision of Mr President.” – Prof. Shu’aibu Aliyu, Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF):

“PTDF is aligning its academic programmes with strategic national energy projects, including the AKK Gas Pipeline, the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline, the OB3 Gas Trunkline, Olokola LNG and several deepwater oil developments.” – Prof. Shu’aibu Aliyu, Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF):

“We see this assignment not only as a national responsibility but as a continental one.” – Umar Ibrahim, Chairman, Academic Programmes Review Committee:

What’s next

The review committee is expected to evaluate the university’s academic structure and recommend improvements that will strengthen its capacity to produce globally competitive graduates and support Nigeria’s growing energy industry.

Bottom line

PTDF is deepening its investment in specialised education and workforce development to reduce reliance on foreign expertise and build the skilled professionals needed to drive Nigeria’s long-term energy and economic ambitions.