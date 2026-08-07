Power ministry shifts focus to communities electrified, not megawatts

Key points

The Federal Government says electricity sector reforms will now be measured by the number of communities and people connected to power.

Power Minister Joseph Tegbe inaugurated the new Governing Board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose will chair the seven-member board.

The government says REA will play a central role in expanding electricity access under the Electricity Act.

Main story

The Federal Government says Nigeria’s electricity sector is shifting its focus from measuring success by installed capacity to assessing how many communities and people gain access to electricity.

Minister of Power, Mr Joseph Tegbe, stated this on Friday while inaugurating the Governing Board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose will chair the seven-member board, alongside Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar and Mr Ilyasu Makinta as non-executive directors.

The board also comprises REA Managing Director Mr Abba Aliyu and the agency’s three executive directors.

Tegbe said the REA occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s power sector because its mandate extends beyond connecting communities to electricity.

He said the agency plays a critical role in ensuring the benefits of power sector reforms reach underserved communities through mini-grids, solar home systems and the electrification of schools, healthcare centres, markets and productive enterprises.

The minister said the board assumed office at a crucial period in the implementation of the Electricity Act and urged members to provide strategic oversight, strengthen institutional governance and ensure accountability in the use of public resources.

He also encouraged the board to deepen partnerships with development partners and the private sector to accelerate rural electrification.

Responding, Fayose thanked President Bola Tinubu for the appointment and said the board would focus on ensuring more Nigerians benefit from electricity access.

He described rural electrification as essential to improving livelihoods and pledged to mobilise the political support and funding needed to deliver the agency’s programmes.

REA Managing Director Abba Aliyu also thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to expanding electricity access to both served and underserved communities.

The issues

More than 80 million Nigerians still lack access to reliable electricity, particularly in rural communities. The REA has become central to the Federal Government’s strategy of expanding electricity access through mini-grids, solar home systems and other decentralised energy solutions under the Electricity Act.

What’s being said

“We are moving from just counting kilowatts and megawatts to how many communities and people were powered in the country.” – Joseph Tegbe, Minister of Power:

“Every mini-grid inaugurated, every solar home system deployed, every market, school, primary healthcare centre, farm, or productive enterprise electrified represents an investment in human capital, economic inclusion, and national prosperity.” – Joseph Tegbe, Minister of Power:

“The assignment given to us is beyond providing electricity but also looking at the population of the country who need to feel the impact of the energy.” – Ayo Fayose, Chairman, Governing Board, Rural Electrification Agency:

“I want to use this window to assure Nigerians that your expectation about my appointment and my colleagues will not be dashed.” – Ayo Fayose, Chairman, Governing Board, Rural Electrification Agency:

What’s next

The new REA board is expected to oversee the implementation of rural electrification projects, strengthen partnerships with development institutions and private investors, and accelerate electricity access for underserved communities across Nigeria.

Bottom line

The Federal Government is repositioning rural electrification as a people-centred development strategy, with the REA expected to play a bigger role in expanding electricity access under ongoing power sector reforms.