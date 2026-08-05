Osundare warns Nigeria risks losing future to ‘Japa’, poverty

Key points

Prof. Niyi Osundare says Nigeria’s worsening conditions are driving skilled professionals abroad.

He warns that poverty, inequality and the out-of-school children crisis threaten the country’s future.

The renowned poet urges Nigerians to confront national challenges rather than abandon the country.

Main story

Renowned Nigerian poet and University of New Orleans scholar, Prof. Niyi Osundare, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s worsening socio-economic conditions, warning that the country risks losing its future to mass emigration, poverty and growing inequality.

Speaking on Wednesday during a conversation on his latest book, Truth Is Trouble, in Ibadan, Osundare said one of the book’s recurring themes is the increasing migration of skilled Nigerians to Europe, the United States and other developed countries in search of better opportunities.

He described the “Japa” phenomenon as a major national concern, warning that Nigeria cannot continue losing its best talents without addressing the conditions driving them abroad.

According to him, Nigeria has the potential to become a better country, but meaningful progress will require deliberate effort rather than wishful thinking.

Osundare argued that the countries attracting Nigerian migrants were also built through collective commitment, adding that Nigerians must work together to rebuild their own nation instead of abandoning it.

He said the book combines intellectual, creative and humanist perspectives, with a strong focus on protecting human dignity and improving people’s welfare.

The literary icon also linked rising insecurity and violence to widespread poverty, inequality and the failure to provide educational and economic opportunities for young people.

He warned that Nigeria’s growing population of out-of-school children poses a serious long-term risk, saying a generation denied education and opportunity could become alienated from society.

Explaining the title of his book, Osundare said truth often becomes uncomfortable because it challenges those in positions of authority.

Reflecting on his experiences during military rule, he recalled facing harassment for speaking against dictatorship and advocating democratic values, insisting that writers and citizens must continue holding leaders accountable.

He urged Nigerians to confront the country’s realities honestly rather than normalise hardship, saying lasting national progress depends on acknowledging and addressing the country’s challenges.

The issues

Nigeria continues to grapple with rising emigration, widespread poverty, insecurity and an education crisis that has left millions of children out of school. Analysts warn that unless these structural challenges are addressed, the country could face deeper human capital losses and slower economic and social development.

What’s being said

“The solution to Nigeria’s problems lies in confronting them rather than abandoning the country.” — Prof. Niyi Osundare.

“Truth often becomes troublesome when it challenges those in positions of power.” — Prof. Niyi Osundare.

What’s next

Osundare urged government, civil society and citizens to work collectively to tackle the underlying causes of migration, improve access to education and create opportunities that encourage Nigerians to build the country’s future at home.

Bottom line

Osundare believes Nigeria’s greatest challenge is not a lack of potential but a failure to confront its realities, warning that reversing brain drain and rebuilding the nation will require honest leadership and collective action.