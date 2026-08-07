Adeleke pledges upgrades for Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove ahead of 2027 festival

Key points

Gov. Ademola Adeleke has pledged further improvements to the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove before the 2027 festival.

The state government said roads within the grove had already been rehabilitated.

Stakeholders were urged to preserve the cultural heritage and counter misinformation about the festival.

Traditional rulers and government officials reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the UNESCO heritage site.

Main story

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has pledged further interventions to address challenges facing the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove ahead of the 2027 edition of the annual Osun-Osogbo Festival.

Adeleke made the pledge on Friday at the grand finale of the festival in Osogbo.

Represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, the governor said his administration had recently rehabilitated roads within the sacred grove and would undertake additional projects to improve facilities and preserve the heritage site.

He noted that the festival continued to attract thousands of visitors from across Africa and other parts of the world, underscoring its cultural and tourism significance.

Adeleke also cautioned against the spread of misinformation about the festival and urged stakeholders to work together to preserve the traditions associated with the sacred grove.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to initiatives aimed at protecting and promoting Osun’s cultural heritage.

Responding, the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, commended the governor for ongoing infrastructure projects across the state and appreciated the government’s support for preserving the Osun-Osogbo cultural heritage.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Bankole Ojo, said the government would continue to preserve the customs and traditions of the people while addressing defective areas within the grove before the 2027 festival.

He added that the state government remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, alongside tourists from across Africa and other parts of the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Arugba, a 10-year-old virgin, carried the sacred calabash to the river at about 11:43 a.m. to perform the traditional rites marking the climax of the festival.

The issues

The Osun-Osogbo Festival is one of Nigeria’s foremost cultural events and attracts thousands of local and international visitors annually. Preserving the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is essential to sustaining cultural tourism, protecting Yoruba heritage and supporting the local economy.

What’s being said

“I want to urge the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, to sustain his efforts in promoting the cultural heritage of the people and contributing to the development of the state.” – Gov. Ademola Adeleke, represented by Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi:

“We appreciate your support and commitment to making the state great at all levels.” – Gov. Ademola Adeleke, represented by Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi:

What’s next

The Osun State Government plans to undertake additional rehabilitation works within the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove before the 2027 festival while continuing efforts to preserve the site’s cultural heritage and improve infrastructure for visitors.

Bottom line

Osun State is seeking to strengthen the Osun-Osogbo Festival’s status as a major cultural tourism attraction through infrastructure improvements and continued preservation of one of Nigeria’s most significant heritage sites.