Security forces intensify search after church abduction in Enugu

Key points

Security operatives have intensified efforts to rescue two victims abducted from a church in Enugu State.

One victim was rescued unhurt after the kidnappers abandoned the person while fleeing.

Police have deployed additional intelligence and operational assets to track down the suspects.

Main story

A joint security team in Enugu State has intensified efforts to rescue two persons abducted during an attack on a church in Udi Local Government Area.

The security team, comprising police operatives, Forest Guards and members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, launched a coordinated operation after armed men attacked St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inoyi, Affa Community, on Sunday.

According to the Enugu State Police Command, security operatives pursued the fleeing suspects, forcing them to abandon one of the victims, who was rescued unharmed. The assailants, however, escaped with the remaining two victims.

Police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe said Commissioner of Police Mamman Giwa had directed the Area Commander in Oji River and the Head of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit to intensify rescue operations using all available operational resources.

The commissioner also instructed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Intelligence Department to generate actionable human and technical intelligence to support the operation.

The command said it would deploy the surveillance and technical capabilities of the Enugu State Command-and-Control Centre to strengthen ongoing rescue efforts.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen invaded the church during the morning service and abducted a seminarian, the catechist and two other worshippers before security personnel responded to the incident.

The issues

The attack highlights the continuing security challenges facing communities in parts of Nigeria, where places of worship and other public gatherings have increasingly become targets for kidnappers. Such incidents raise concerns over public safety and the protection of vulnerable communities.

What’s being said

“While closing in on the fleeing suspects, [operatives] forced them to abandon one of the victims, who was rescued unhurt.” — Daniel Ndukwe, Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command.

“The commissioner urges residents of the community to remain calm and continue to support the police with credible and actionable information.” — Daniel Ndukwe, Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command.

“The command is assuring them that every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.” — Daniel Ndukwe, Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command.

What’s next

Security agencies are expected to sustain search and intelligence operations aimed at rescuing the remaining victims and apprehending those responsible for the attack.

Bottom line

The swift rescue of one victim marks some progress, but the priority remains the safe recovery of the two remaining abductees and the arrest of the perpetrators.