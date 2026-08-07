Alpha Design unveils patented smart wellhead monitoring system

Key points

Alpha Design Nigeria Ltd. has developed a patented smart wellhead monitoring system for the oil and gas industry.

The technology remotely monitors wellhead operations and automatically shuts down wells during abnormal conditions.

The company said the innovation will help reduce crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and environmental risks.

Alpha Design is also expanding CNG infrastructure and industrial engineering solutions to support Nigeria’s energy transition.

Main story

Alpha Design Nigeria Ltd. has developed a patented smart wellhead monitoring system designed to improve operational safety, reduce crude oil losses and enhance efficiency in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Head of Department at Alpha Design, Mr Ikechukwu Okonkwo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Okonkwo said the indigenous technology enables operators to remotely monitor wellhead pressure and environmental conditions in real time.

According to him, the system automatically shuts down oil wells whenever it detects abnormal pressure fluctuations, pipeline tampering or other conditions capable of causing explosions.

He said the innovation would help minimise crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and environmental hazards while improving operational efficiency.

Beyond the smart monitoring system, Okonkwo said the company provides engineering services including pipeline construction, asset integrity management, crane certification, generator repairs, procurement and equipment fabrication.

He added that Alpha Design was expanding its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) solutions by manufacturing conversion kits that allow diesel-powered generators to operate on diesel and CNG simultaneously or entirely on CNG.

The company also supplies CNG conversion kits for vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles, as well as cylinders, gas cascades and transport trailers.

Okonkwo said wider CNG adoption could reduce fuel costs by more than 60 per cent for businesses and commercial transport operators.

He identified inadequate refuelling infrastructure as the biggest obstacle to wider CNG adoption and disclosed that the company was developing CNG mother stations, daughter stations and mobile refuelling facilities.

According to him, pilot projects are already underway in Ore, Ogun State, Imo State and other underserved locations.

Okonkwo also said Alpha Design operates an industrial Computed Tomography scanning system for engineering research and non-destructive material analysis, enabling detailed three-dimensional assessment of engineering materials without damaging them.

The issues

Nigeria continues to seek indigenous engineering solutions to improve efficiency in the oil and gas industry while reducing dependence on imported technologies. Smart monitoring systems can help reduce production losses, improve environmental protection and strengthen operational safety. At the same time, expanding CNG infrastructure is considered a key component of Nigeria’s strategy to lower energy costs and promote cleaner fuels.

What’s being said

“The system stores operational data for future analysis and allows operators to monitor wellhead conditions remotely, making oil production safer and more efficient.” – Ikechukwu Okonkwo, Head of Department, Alpha Design Nigeria Ltd.:

“CNG offers significant savings and provides a practical alternative for organisations seeking to reduce operating expenses.” – Ikechukwu Okonkwo, Head of Department, Alpha Design Nigeria Ltd.:

What’s next

Alpha Design plans to expand deployment of its smart wellhead monitoring technology while accelerating the development of CNG mother stations, daughter stations and mobile refuelling facilities to improve access to cleaner energy across Nigeria.

Bottom line

By combining indigenous digital monitoring technology with investments in CNG infrastructure, Alpha Design is positioning itself to improve safety, reduce operational costs and support Nigeria’s transition to a more efficient and sustainable energy sector.