How to know if you stand a real chance of admission in 2026

Every admission season, thousands of Nigerian students ask the same question:

“Will I get admission this year?”

The first thing many people do is compare their JAMB score with the school’s cut-off mark. If their score is above it, they become hopeful. If it is below, they start considering a change of institution.

But admission into Nigerian universities is rarely that simple.

Meeting a school’s minimum score only makes you eligible to be considered. Whether you eventually secure admission depends on several factors working together. If you’re trying to determine your chances of gaining admission in 2026, here’s what you should realistically assess.

Your JAMB score is only the starting point

A high UTME score certainly improves your chances, especially for competitive courses, but it is not a guarantee of admission.

For example, a score of 240 may be competitive for one course at one university but fall short for another institution where hundreds of candidates scored even higher.

Likewise, a candidate with 190 may still gain admission into a less competitive programme if other admission requirements are met.

Instead of asking, “Is my score high?” ask a more useful question:

How does my score compare with other candidates applying for the same course?

Admission is a competition, not just a qualification exercise.

Your O’Level grades matter more than many students realise

Some candidates focus so much on JAMB that they overlook the importance of their WAEC or NECO results.

For many universities, O’Level grades contribute to the overall screening process. Even where they are not assigned numerical points, strong grades can strengthen a candidate’s profile.

Candidates with mostly A and B grades generally stand on stronger ground than those with the minimum five credits, particularly when applying for highly competitive courses.

Beyond grades, ensure your subject combination matches your intended course. Missing a required subject can affect your eligibility regardless of your UTME score. Universities also require candidates to satisfy their O’Level requirements before admission.

The course you chose changes the competition

Not every course is equally competitive.

Medicine, Nursing, Law, Pharmacy, Computer Science and Engineering programmes usually attract far more applicants than departments such as Fisheries, Crop Science, Education or some Arts courses.

That means two candidates with exactly the same JAMB score may have completely different admission prospects simply because they applied for different programmes.

If your preferred course consistently admits candidates with much higher scores than yours, you may need to consider whether changing to a related programme offers a more realistic pathway.

Your state of origin may influence admission in some federal institutions

Many candidates hear about “catchment” but don’t fully understand what it means.

Federal universities typically admit students through a combination of merit, catchment area and educationally less-developed state considerations, as provided for in Nigeria’s admission policy. While merit remains a major component, catchment may improve a candidate’s chances in institutions serving particular geographical areas.

However, catchment should never be viewed as a substitute for meeting academic requirements. Candidates must still satisfy the university’s admission criteria.

Your choice of institution can improve or reduce your chances

Some universities receive far more applications than others every year.

Applying to a school with extremely high demand naturally increases competition, even if your qualifications are good.

Before concluding that you have little chance of admission, compare your profile with the institution you’ve chosen. In some cases, changing to another accredited university with similar academic standards but lower competition may significantly improve your prospects.

The decision should be based on careful research rather than panic after UTME results are released.

Don’t underestimate the Post-UTME

Many candidates relax after writing JAMB, assuming the hard part is over.

For institutions that conduct Post-UTME examinations or screening exercises, this can be a costly mistake.

A strong performance in the school’s screening process can strengthen your overall admission profile, while poor preparation may reduce your chances despite a good UTME score. Many universities continue to use Post-UTME or other screening methods as part of their admission process.

Treat the Post-UTME with the same seriousness you gave the UTME.

Other details can make or break your admission

Even academically qualified candidates sometimes lose admission opportunities because of avoidable mistakes.

Examples include failing to upload O’Level results to JAMB CAPS on time, selecting the wrong subject combination, ignoring screening deadlines or failing to accept admission once it is offered.

These administrative requirements may seem minor, but they can determine whether an otherwise qualified candidate is eventually admitted.

So, do you stand a real chance?

A realistic assessment should consider all of the following together:

Is your JAMB score competitive for your course?

Do your O’Level grades strengthen your application?

How competitive is your chosen programme?

Does your institution apply catchment considerations that may affect your application?

Are you prepared for the Post-UTME or screening process?

Have you met every administrative requirement?

If you can answer “yes” to most of these questions, your admission chances are likely stronger than someone relying on JAMB score alone.

Bottom line

Admission in 2026 will not be determined by one number. It will be decided by how well your academic profile compares with other candidates applying for the same course and institution. Rather than waiting anxiously for cut-off marks, take a holistic look at your application. Sometimes the difference between gaining admission and missing out isn’t your JAMB score—it’s the combination of choices you made before and after the exam.