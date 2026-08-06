Kemi Adeosun’s husband dies at 62

Key points

Anthony Adeosun died in Lagos on Wednesday at the age of 62.

Family describes him as a distinguished businessman and devoted Christian.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Main story

Anthony Adeniyi Adeosun, husband of former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, has died at the age of 62.

The Adeosun family announced his passing in a statement issued on Thursday, saying he died on Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Lagos State.

The statement, signed by Rev. C. A. Adeosun on behalf of the family, described the deceased as a distinguished businessman and devoted Christian whose life was marked by integrity, generosity and service.

The family said Anthony Adeosun was committed to his faith, family and community, adding that he positively impacted the lives of many people.

It expressed gratitude to those who had offered prayers, condolences and support following his death.

The family also said details of the funeral and Christian burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

Anthony Adeosun is survived by his wife, Kemi, his children and his siblings, including Kuramo Capital founder Adewale Adeosun.

The issues

Anthony Adeosun was widely known in business circles and was also recognised as the husband of former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, who served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

What’s being said

“It is with profound sorrow, yet in total submission to the will of Almighty God, that the Adeosun family announces the passing of our beloved husband, father, and brother, Mr Anthony Adeniyi (Niyi) Adeosun,” the family said.

“He lived a life defined by hard work, service to God, and an unwavering commitment to his family and community.”

What’s next

The Adeosun family said funeral and Christian burial arrangements will be communicated at a later date.

Bottom line

Anthony Adeosun is being remembered by his family as a respected businessman, devoted Christian and family man whose legacy was defined by service, faith and integrity.