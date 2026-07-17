That Good Media to launch Nigeria’s first talent management academy, convene industry leadership roundtable

Key Points

That Good Media (TGM) will launch TGM Academy in September 2026 as Nigeria’s first institution dedicated to training talent managers.

The agency will host the Talent Management Leadership Roundtable on July 28 in Lagos ahead of the academy’s launch.

The event will bring together entertainment executives, brand leaders, diplomats, creatives and policymakers to discuss the future of talent management.

Discussions from the roundtable will shape the academy’s curriculum, partnerships and learning framework.

The event will also unveil the TGM Academy Scholarship Fund and introduce Megowa, a digital platform connecting creative industry stakeholders.

Main Story

That Good Media (TGM), a public relations and strategic communications agency, has announced plans to launch TGM Academy, Nigeria’s first institution dedicated exclusively to training and developing talent managers, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s growing creative economy.

The academy is scheduled to commence operations in September 2026 and aims to provide aspiring and practising talent managers with professional training, industry exposure and practical skills required to support creatives across entertainment, media and related sectors.

Ahead of the launch, TGM will host the Talent Management Leadership Roundtable on July 28 at Abora Suites, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The invitation-only event is being organised in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Megowa and the French Consulate under the leadership of His Excellency Marc Fonbaustier.

Under the theme, “Talent Management as Critical Infrastructure for Cultural Exchange and the Creative Economy,” the roundtable will bring together talent managers, entertainment executives, brand leaders, diplomats, media professionals, production companies, streaming platforms, cultural institutions and business leaders to examine the evolving role of talent management in Nigeria’s creative sector.

According to TGM, the discussions will explore how professional talent management contributes to sustainable careers for creatives, strengthens relationships between brands and talent, supports international collaborations and promotes cultural exchange.

The agency said the initiative comes at a time when Nigeria has emerged as one of Africa’s leading creative hubs but continues to face gaps in professional talent management structures despite the industry’s rapid expansion.

It noted that while Nigerian artists, filmmakers, actors, influencers and creators continue to gain global recognition, talent management has largely evolved without structured education, recognised professional standards or dedicated capacity-building institutions.

TGM said the academy was established to bridge this gap by positioning talent management as a recognised profession while producing globally competitive managers capable of supporting Nigeria’s creative industry.

The agency added that insights generated during the leadership roundtable will directly inform the academy’s curriculum, partnerships and overall learning framework.

Beyond education, the event will also mark the launch of the TGM Academy Scholarship Fund, which seeks to provide financial support for aspiring talent managers through sponsorships from corporate organisations, development agencies, diplomatic missions and industry stakeholders.

The roundtable will further introduce Megowa, a digital platform designed to connect talent, managers, brands, cultural institutions and international partners through a professional network aimed at expanding opportunities across the African and global creative industries.

According to TGM, the platform is expected to complement the academy by providing graduates and industry professionals with access to international collaborations, partnerships and career opportunities.

The Issues

Nigeria’s creative industry has experienced significant global growth, yet the professional ecosystem supporting artists and creators has not developed at the same pace.

While talent managers increasingly play a central role in negotiating commercial partnerships, building sustainable careers and facilitating international opportunities, the profession has largely lacked formal training institutions, recognised standards and structured career pathways.

Industry stakeholders believe strengthening talent management capacity is essential to improving governance, professionalism, commercial value and global competitiveness within Nigeria’s creative economy.

What’s Being Said

That Good Media said the Talent Management Leadership Roundtable is intended to serve as a high-level knowledge exchange that goes beyond a traditional conference.

According to the agency, discussions will focus on the competencies, ethical standards and professional structures required for Nigerian talent managers to compete successfully in global markets while strengthening collaboration between creatives, brands, diplomatic institutions and international partners.

TGM also said insights from the discussions will shape the academy’s curriculum and contribute practical recommendations for the wider creative ecosystem.

What’s Next

The Talent Management Leadership Roundtable will hold on July 28, 2026, while TGM Academy is scheduled to officially launch in September 2026.

Following the roundtable, organisers are expected to finalise the academy’s curriculum, establish industry partnerships and begin implementing the scholarship programme ahead of the first training cohort.

Bottom Line

By launching Nigeria’s first dedicated talent management academy, That Good Media is seeking to professionalise one of the creative industry’s fastest-growing but least structured career paths. Combined with industry dialogue, scholarship opportunities and digital infrastructure, the initiative aims to strengthen the institutions supporting Nigeria’s creative economy and expand its global influence.